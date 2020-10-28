Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Grainger plc    GRI   GB00B04V1276

GRAINGER PLC

(GRI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed London Stock Exchange - 10/27 12:35:22 pm
283 GBX   -1.60%
03:23aGRAINGER : UK's Landsec names Grainger's Vanessa Simms as next finance head
RE
09/24GRAINGER PLC : quaterly earnings release
06/29GRAINGER : secures £350 million senior secured bond
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grainger : UK's Landsec names Grainger's Vanessa Simms as next finance head

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT

(Reuters) - British property developer Land Securities on Wednesday said it would appoint Vanessa Simms as its finance chief, replacing Martin Greenslade who announced his intention to step down from the role last month.

Simms, who will join the company in June next year, is curr ently the chief financial officer of residential landlord Grainger.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GRAINGER PLC -1.60% 283 Delayed Quote.-9.64%
LAND SECURITIES GROUP PLC -4.38% 526.2 Delayed Quote.-46.85%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about GRAINGER PLC
03:23aGRAINGER : UK's Landsec names Grainger's Vanessa Simms as next finance head
RE
09/24GRAINGER PLC : quaterly earnings release
06/29GRAINGER : secures £350 million senior secured bond
PU
05/28GRAINGER PLC : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
04/06GRAINGER : Trading Update
PU
03/10GRAINGER : Notice of Interim Results
PU
02/24GRAINGER : Additional Listing
PU
02/13GRAINGER : Results of Placing
PU
02/13GRAINGER : Placing to accelerate PRS growth strategy
PU
2019GRAINGER PLC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 156 M 204 M 204 M
Net income 2020 -8,62 M -11,3 M -11,3 M
Net Debt 2020 1 147 M 1 498 M 1 498 M
P/E ratio 2020 -219x
Yield 2020 2,05%
Capitalization 1 899 M 2 483 M 2 480 M
EV / Sales 2020 19,5x
EV / Sales 2021 19,2x
Nbr of Employees 266
Free-Float 97,9%
Chart GRAINGER PLC
Duration : Period :
Grainger plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAINGER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 10
Average target price 318,00 GBX
Last Close Price 283,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 27,2%
Spread / Average Target 12,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Helen Christine Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Mark Sydney Clare Non-Executive Chairman
Vanessa Kate Simms Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
Paul Glibbery Chief Information Officer
Andrew Carr-Locke Senior Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAINGER PLC-9.64%2 483
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-14.64%46 662
VONOVIA SE16.38%37 409
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-34.07%25 792
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE19.41%17 534
CHINA MERCHANTS SHEKOU INDUSTRIAL ZONE HOLDINGS CO., LTD.-24.21%17 503
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group