Grainger : UK's Landsec names Grainger's Vanessa Simms as next finance head
10/28/2020 | 03:23am EDT
(Reuters) - British property developer Land Securities on Wednesday said it would appoint Vanessa Simms as its finance chief, replacing Martin Greenslade who announced his intention to step down from the role last month.
Simms, who will join the company in June next year, is curr ently the chief financial officer of residential landlord Grainger.
