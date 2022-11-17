Advanced search
    GRI   GB00B04V1276

GRAINGER PLC

(GRI)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:20 2022-11-17 am EST
239.20 GBX   +1.01%
05:16aGrainger profit jump 96% following "record" rental income growth
AN
03:48aLONDON MARKET OPEN: Pound stronger ahead of UK budget; stocks mixed
AN
03:09aGrainger : Analyst Presentation for Annual Results for the year ending 30 November 2022
PU
Grainger profit jump 96% following "record" rental income growth

11/17/2022 | 05:16am EST
(Alliance News) - Grainger PLC on Thursday said profit surged in in its recent financial year, as "record" rental income growth was driven by higher occupancy.

The Newcastle Upon Tyne, England-based residential property developer and landlord recorded a 96% jump in pretax profit to GBP298.6 million in the 12 months that ended September 30 from GBP152.1 million the year before. Grainger said the profit improvement included a GBP81.2 million valuation uplift from one-off transfers from a trading property to an investment property in the year.

Rental income from Grainger's portfolio of 9,669 homes increased by 22% to GBP86.3 million from GBP70.6 million, representing "record" growth of 22%. Like-for-like rental rate growth was 4.7%, accelerating from 1.0% the year before.

Throughout the year, rent collection averaged 98% and occupancy held above 90%.

EPRA net tangible assets increased 6.7% to 317 pence from 297p last year due to an uplift in valuations.

However, the company's net debt increased by 21% to GBP1.26 billion from GBP1.04 billion year-on-year.

Chief Executive Helen Gordon said: "Our GBP953 million committed pipeline of 3,658 new build-to-rent homes is locked-in, fully-funded and de-risked with fixed construction costs, providing visibility on earnings growth for the next four years."

Grainger declared a 5.97p per share dividend, up 16% from 5.15p last year.

Grainger's shares were up 1.1% to 239.40p on Thursday morning in London.

By Jaskeet Briah; jaskeetbriah@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Analyst Recommendations on GRAINGER PLC
Financials
Sales 2022 85,5 M 102 M 102 M
Net income 2022 183 M 217 M 217 M
Net Debt 2022 1 286 M 1 528 M 1 528 M
P/E ratio 2022 9,29x
Yield 2022 2,43%
Capitalization 1 749 M 2 078 M 2 078 M
EV / Sales 2022 35,5x
EV / Sales 2023 33,0x
Nbr of Employees 322
Free-Float 98,1%
Technical analysis trends GRAINGER PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 9
Last Close Price 236,80 GBX
Average target price 323,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 36,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Helen Christine Gordon Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Robert Jan Hudson Chief Financial Officer & Director
Mark Sydney Clare Non-Executive Chairman
Paul Glibbery Chief Information Officer
John Blanshard Operations Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAINGER PLC-24.83%2 078
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-19.74%24 856
VONOVIA SE-49.88%20 126
VINGROUP-36.49%9 044
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-40.83%9 035
VINHOMES-45.24%7 890