(Alliance News) - Grainger PLC welcomed planning and rent reform policies set out by the new Labour government on Wednesday, which the residential landlord believes will offer "greater certainty" to housing providers in the UK.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer set out plans to tear up planning red tape, reform the economy and restore trust in politics in a sweeping set of changes.

The speech, delivered in the House of Lords by the King with all the traditional pomp and pageantry, includes many of the policies championed in Labour's manifesto.

The Planning & Infrastructure bill will reform the system to help meet the goal of building 1.5 million more homes over the course of the Parliament, deciding "how, not if" properties are built.

Grainger Chief Executive Officer Helen Gordon said: "The proposals set out in the King's Speech to speed up housing delivery, particularly through reform of the planning system, is welcome and will give housing providers, such as Grainger, greater certainty to invest and build homes across the country. Ensuring local plans are in place with local housing targets, and removing planning uncertainty for housing schemes that comply with local plans is a very welcome change and aligned to Grainger's primary focus of housing delivery on brownfield land in urban centres with high housing demand."

The CEO added that confirmation that rent reform measures will be brought forward "is welcome".

"Sensible rent reform which gives renters greater rights to remain in their homes and improve standards can also provide greater certainty for investors and landlords and is aligned to Grainger's responsible approach to renting. The abolition of no-fault evictions is welcome when coupled with a robust means for landlords to address poor behaviour amongst a minority of renters, protecting neighbours and local communities," Gordon added.

By Eric Cunha, Alliance News news editor

