June 21, 2024 at 12:37 am EDT
Acceptance of the recommended voluntary cash offer by SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl to acquire all outstanding shares of GCC ASA by pre-accepting primary insiders and their close associates
21 Jun 2024 06:30 CEST
21 June 2024:
Reference is made to the stock exchange announcement dated 24 April 2024
pursuant to which it was announced that SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl
("SAS" or the "Offeror") had reached an agreement with Gram Car Carriers ASA
("GCC" or the "Company") to launch a recommended voluntary cash offer (the
"Offer") to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of the Company (the
"Shares") for a cash consideration of NOK 263.69 per Share, as further set out
in the offer document dated 23 May 2024. Reference is also made to the
announcement dated 27 May 2024 regarding the launch of the Offer. The offer
period for the Offer commenced at 09:00 hours (CEST) on 27 May 2024 and will end
at 16:30 (CEST) on 26 June 2024.
The following pre-accepting primary insiders and close associates of primary
insiders of the Company have accepted the Offer for all their respective Shares,
representing in aggregate 381,143 Shares, equivalent to approximately 1.31% of
the issued and outstanding share capital of the Company (excluding the 300,000
shares held in treasury by the Company), as further specified below:
* Currus Navi AS, a close associate of Georg A. Whist (CEO): 238,009 Shares.
* H & M Hinderaker & Myklebust AS, a close associate of Ivar Hansson Myklebust
(Chair of the board of directors): 38,000 Shares.
* Ivar Hansson Myklebust (Chair of the board of directors): 4,000 Shares.
* Gunnar Koløen (CFO): 18,745 Shares held in his personal VPS account and 8,755
Shares held via Saxo Bank as nominee.
* Harald Mathias Gram (Head of Projects and IR): 2,349 Shares held in his
personal VPS account and 22,500 Shares held indirectly, through his close
associate HMG AS.
* Nils Kristoffer Gram (Board member): 3,000 Shares.
For further information, please contact:
IR Contacts:
Gram Car Carriers ASA
Mas Gram, Head of Projects and IR
Telephone: +47 95 41 00 93
E-mail: ir@gramcar.com
Media Contacts:
Gram Car Carriers ASA
Jan Petter Stiff, senior adviser Capient AS
Telephone: +47 995 13 891
E-mail: jps@capientco.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements in section 5-12 of
the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
More information:
Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site
Gram Car Carriers ASA is a Norway-based tonnage provider within the Pure Car Truck Carriers (PCTCs) segment. With the fleet of 16 vessel spread across the Distribution, Mid-size and Panamax segments (the Fleet), the Company serves as a provider of vessels and logistics solutions to a global network of clients comprising of major global and regional operators, ensuring punctual and safe shipment of vehicles.
