26 Jun 2024 16:04 CEST
Gram Car Carriers ASA
Oslo Børs, in capacity as take-over supervisory authority, has approved
amendment to the following offer set out in offer document dated 23 May 2024 in
respect of:
Voluntary offer to acquire the shares in Gram Car Carriers ASA made by SAS
Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl.
The amendment relates to extension of the acceptance period.
Acceptance period, as extended: to 1 July 2024 at 16:30 (CEST) (subject to
extension, but not beyond 5 August 2024).
Gram Car Carriers ASA
Oslo Børs Newspoint
GRAM CAR CARRIERS ASA
NO0011109563
GCC
Oslo Børs
