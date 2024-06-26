Extension of acceptance period - approval

Oslo Børs, in capacity as take-over supervisory authority, has approved

amendment to the following offer set out in offer document dated 23 May 2024 in

respect of:



Voluntary offer to acquire the shares in Gram Car Carriers ASA made by SAS

Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl.



The amendment relates to extension of the acceptance period.



Acceptance period, as extended: to 1 July 2024 at 16:30 (CEST) (subject to

extension, but not beyond 5 August 2024).





More information:

