01 Jul 2024 23:42 CEST
Gram Car Carriers ASA
1 July 2024:
Reference is made to the recommended voluntary cash offer by SAS Shipping
Agencies Services Sàrl (the "Offeror") to acquire all issued and outstanding
shares (the "Shares") of Gram Car Carriers ASA ("GCC" or the "Company") at a
cash consideration of NOK 263.69 per Share, as further set out in the offer
document dated 23 May 2024 (the "Offer Document"), and the stock exchange
announcement on 1 July 2024 regarding the preliminary result of the Offer.
The Offer Period expired at 16:30 hours (CEST) on 1 July 2024.
The Offeror has received acceptances under the Offer in respect of 28,321,245
Shares, representing approximately 97.71% of the share capital and voting rights
of the Company (excluding the 300,000 Shares owned by the Company).
Completion of the Offer remains subject to the fulfilment or waiver by the
Offeror of certain closing conditions, as further set out under Section 4.3
(Conditions for completion of the Offer) of the Offer Document.
The Offeror has received regulatory approvals from the relevant authorities in
Ukraine and Portugal. The Offeror is also confident that it will receive the
remaining approval from the Japan Fair Trade Commission in accordance with the
timeline communicated in the Offer Document, and thus that the closing condition
relating to "Regulatory Approvals" will be satisfied. The closing condition
relating to "Minimum Acceptance" has already been satisfied.
The Offeror will issue a notification through the Oslo Stock Exchange as soon as
the closing condition relating to "Regulatory Approvals" has been fulfilled or
waived by the Offeror (the "Settlement Announcement"). Settlement of the Offer
shall take place no later than two (2) weeks from the Settlement Announcement,
subject to the other closing conditions remaining fulfilled or having been
waived by the Offeror.
The complete terms and conditions of the Offer are set out in the Offer
Document.
Upon a successful completion of the Offer, the Offeror intends to carry out a
compulsory acquisition of the remaining Shares pursuant to Section 4-25 of the
Norwegian Public Limited Liability Companies Act and Section 6-22 of the
Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
About Gram Car Carriers
GCC is the world's third-largest tonnage provider within the Pure Car Truck
Carriers (PCTCs) segment with 17 owned vessels, across the Distribution, Mid
-size and Panamax segments. The Company provides vessels and logistics solutions
ensuring safe and efficient shipment of vehicles for a network of clients
comprising of major global and regional PCTC operators.
About the Offeror and the MSC Group
The Offeror is a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company
SA (together with its subsidiaries, the "MSC Group"). The MSC Group is a private
global leader in transportation and logistics founded in 1970 and headquartered
in Geneva, Switzerland since 1978. It is owned and managed by the Aponte family.
Despite having grown organically and through several strategic acquisitions over
the past decades to become a leading transportation and logistics conglomerate,
the MSC Group remains true to its core values at all times, particularly family
spirit and care for its 200,000 employees. As one of the world's leading
container shipping lines, the MSC Group has 675 offices across 155 countries
worldwide. With access to a network of road, rail, air and sea transport
resources which stretches across the globe, the MSC Group prides itself on
delivering global service with local knowledge. The MSC Group's shipping line
sails on more than 300 trade routes, calling at over 520 ports.
Advisors:
Fearnley Securities AS and Jefferies LLC are acting as financial advisors to the
Company. Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company
in connection with the Offer. Capient AS is acting as investor relations and
communications advisor. DNB Markets, part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as
financial advisor to the Offeror and its affiliates and receiving agent in
connection with the Offer. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal
advisor to the Offeror and its affiliates in connection with the Offer.
IR Contacts:
Gram Car Carriers ASA
Mas Gram, Head of Projects and IR
Telephone: +47 95 41 00 93
E-mail: ir@gramcar.com
Media Contacts:
Gram Car Carriers ASA
Jan Petter Stiff, senior adviser Capient AS
Telephone: +47 995 13 891
E-mail: jps@capientco.com
For MSC and the Offeror:
Giles Read, Global Head of Public Relations
Telephone: +41 22 703 88 88
E-mail: media@msc.com
This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5
-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
