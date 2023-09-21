Pareto Securities' Energy Conference
Gram Car Carriers ASA
September 2023
Unique investment opportunity in leading PCTC tonnage provider
1 Strong market fundamentals with long-term upcycle unfolding
- Successfully capturing a historically strong car shipping market
- Historically high revenue backlog provides multi-year cashflow and dividend visibility
- Steadily improving earnings with fleet rolling over on new contracts with further upside potential
- Committed to attractive shareholder distributions with 75% pay-out ratio of net income
The world's third largest car carrier tonnage provider
Gram Car Carriers (GCC) in brief
Selected customers
- Commercial manager of 24 car carriers
- 20 owned and 4 managed on behalf of third-party owners
- Average fleet age ~11 years vs. global fleet average of 15 years
- Commercial manager of Global Auto Carriers (GAC)
- Building 4x7,000 CEU multifuel PCTCs with 2 options in China
- Strong industry name engaged in car carrier investments since 1982
- Extensive and long history of chartering vessels to all major global operators and key regional operators worldwide
- Offices in Oslo (HQ) and Singapore
- Listed on Oslo Børs main market with ticker "GCC" and cross traded on OTCQX with ticker "GCCRF"
A critical link in one of the world's largest industries
~19m CEU transported by sea
Who?
Value chain
Scope
1
Car manufacturer
Production of cars and
~ 90m produced / year
high & heavy vehicles
2
Shipping and logistics
Operator
services, including
~ 570 vessels
distribution (ports and
dealers), terminal services
and technical services
3
Tonnage provider
Providing and optimizing
~180 vessels
tonnage / logistics
solutions to operators
4
Dealers /
Sales and distribution
Logistics companies
to end-users
Examples
- of vessels Ranking of tonnage providers
60
50
40
30
20
10
0
Gram Car Carrier is among top three tonnage providers
Source: Company, Fearnresearch, SIN Clarksons
