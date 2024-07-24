SAS Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl has completed the recommended voluntary cash offer to acquire all issued and outstanding shares of Gram Car Carriers ASA

24 July 2024:



Reference is made to the recommended voluntary cash offer (the "Offer") by SAS

Shipping Agencies Services Sàrl (the "Offeror") to acquire all issued and

outstanding shares (the "Shares") of Gram Car Carriers ASA ("GCC" or the

"Company") at a cash consideration of NOK 263.69 per Share (the "Offer Price"),

as further set out in the offer document dated 23 May 2024 (the "Offer

Document"), and the stock exchange announcements on 1 July 2024 and 11 July 2024

regarding the final result and settlement of the Offer.



The Offeror hereby announces that the Offer has been completed and that

settlement of the Offer has been made pursuant to the terms set out in Section

4.14 (Settlement) of the Offer Document.



Following completion of the Offer, and based on the final counting of Shares

covered by acceptances in the Offer, the Offeror holds 28,351,400 Shares,

representing approximately 97.81% of the share capital and voting rights of the

Company (excluding the 300,000 Shares owned by the Company).



As the Offeror has become the owner of more than 90% of the Shares and voting

rights in the Company, the Offeror intends to carry out a compulsory acquisition

of the remaining Shares pursuant to Section 4-25 of the Norwegian Public Limited

Liability Companies Act and Section 6-22 of the Norwegian Securities Trading

Act, at a redemption price per Share equal to the Offer Price. A separate stock

exchange announcement will be published when the compulsory acquisition has been

resolved by the board of directors of the Offeror. Following the compulsory

acquisition, the Offeror will pursue a delisting of the Shares from the Oslo

Stock Exchange. A separate stock exchange announcement will be published

regarding the timing of the delisting. Furthermore, the Company will, following

the completion of the Offer, issue a notice to withdraw the Shares from trading

on the OTCQX® Best Market, New York, where the Shares currently are trading

under the ticker "GCCRF". A separate stock exchange announcement will be

published regarding the timing of the withdrawal.



About Gram Car Carriers



GCC is the world's third-largest tonnage provider within the Pure Car Truck

Carriers (PCTCs) segment with 17 owned vessels, across the Distribution, Mid

-size and Panamax segments. The Company provides vessels and logistics solutions

ensuring safe and efficient shipment of vehicles for a network of clients

comprising of major global and regional PCTC operators.



About the Offeror and the MSC Group



The Offeror is a wholly owned subsidiary of MSC Mediterranean Shipping Company

SA (together with its subsidiaries, the "MSC Group"). The MSC Group is a private

global leader in transportation and logistics founded in 1970 and headquartered

in Geneva, Switzerland since 1978. It is owned and managed by the Aponte family.

Despite having grown organically and through several strategic acquisitions over

the past decades to become a leading transportation and logistics conglomerate,

the MSC Group remains true to its core values at all times, particularly family

spirit and care for its 200,000 employees. As one of the world's leading

container shipping lines, the MSC Group has 675 offices across 155 countries

worldwide. With access to a network of road, rail, air and sea transport

resources which stretches across the globe, the MSC Group prides itself on

delivering global service with local knowledge. The MSC Group's shipping line

sails on more than 300 trade routes, calling at over 520 ports.



Advisors:



Fearnley Securities AS and Jefferies LLC are acting as financial advisors to the

Company. Wikborg Rein Advokatfirma AS is acting as legal advisor to the Company

in connection with the Offer. Capient AS is acting as investor relations and

communications advisor. DNB Markets, part of DNB Bank ASA, is acting as

financial advisor to the Offeror and its affiliates and receiving agent in

connection with the Offer. Advokatfirmaet Thommessen AS is acting as legal

advisor to the Offeror and its affiliates in connection with the Offer.



IR Contacts:



Gram Car Carriers ASA



Mas Gram, Head of Projects and IR



Telephone: +47 95 41 00 93



E-mail: ir@gramcar.com



Media Contacts:



Gram Car Carriers ASA



Jan Petter Stiff, senior adviser Capient AS



Telephone: +47 995 13 891



E-mail: jps@capientco.com



For MSC and the Offeror:



Giles Read, Global Head of Public Relations



Telephone: +41 22 703 88 88



E-mail: media@msc.com



More information:

Access the news on Oslo Bors NewsWeb site