Grameenphone Announces Appointment of New CFO and CRO

[Dhaka, December 18, 2023] Grameenphone has announced the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Otto Magne Risbakk and Chief Risk Officer (CRO) Md. Arif Uddin. Otto Magne Risbakk and Md. Arif Uddin will be an integral part of Grameenphone's Management team. The newly appointed CFO will grace his position from January 15, 2024, while CRO's tenure has been effective from October 1, 2023.

Congratulating the new CFO and CRO, Grameenphone's Chief Executive Officer, Yasir Azman said, "I am delighted to have Otto and Arif on board. Otto brings a wealth of global experience and expertise, having worked as a CFO in other Telenor Business Units, which will be a valuable asset for the entire GP Management Team. I trust that under his capable leadership, Grameenphone will maintain strong performance both in growth and operational efficiency, through a clear focus on a customer-centric approach, as we evolve into a more technology and digital-centric company. On the other hand, Arif is a home-grown leader with a wealth of experience, who has previously held pivotal positions within Grameenphone's Finance Division. His innovation, out-of-the-box strategies for spearheading risk mitigation and resolving disputes will be adding significant values and efficacy to the overall risk management operations of the organization".

Otto Magne Risbakk expressed his enthusiasm about joining the Grameenphone team. He said, "I am thrilled to take on the position as CFO of Grameenphone, joining a leading Telecommunications company, not only in Bangladesh, but even at a global scale, and I am looking forward to developing it further alongside the entire Grameenphone team to create the best possible value for Grameenphone's customers and stakeholders at large".

The recently established Risk Management function is tasked with proactively navigating the dynamic landscape of identifying and effectively managing risks. Its primary objective is to safeguard the organization's long-term sustainability while fostering continued growth. Through a commitment to resilience and preparedness, the function ensures that the organization can effectively mitigate risks that may impact its operations and strategic ambition.

Stepping into the role of Chief Risk Officer at Grameenphone, Md. Arif Uddin, said "I am sincerely honored and thrilled to embrace the role of Chief Risk Officer at Grameenphone. This newfound responsibility underscores the critical importance of risk management in the company's operations and strategic execution within the ever-evolving and challenging business landscape. I am enthusiastic about leveraging my knowledge and experience to pioneer innovative and highly effective risk management functions and strategies. I look forward to working closely with the GP Management Team and contributing to the continued success and resilience of Grameenphone."

Through ensuring fiscal prudence, optimal resource allocation, and strategic financial planning, the new CFO is expected to bring newer momentum to the organization's telco-tech transformation journey ahead. Simultaneously, the CRO, with his veteran expertise, will diligently work on identifying potential threats and build safeguards against uncertainties.

Profile of Otto Magne Risbakk

Otto is a seasoned finance leader with more than 35 years of leadership experience, of which the last 16 years were within the Telecommunication industry. He has recently held CFO positions in Digi Telecommunications in Malaysia and Telenor Denmark and also served many years as Head of Group M&A at the Telenor Group in Norway. Prior to joining Telenor, Otto held various Finance leadership positions in leading companies such as Norsk Hydro, Rieter Automotive, and Schlumberger Ltd. Otto brings with him vast experience as CFO in advanced industries and listed companies and his experience of working in 10 countries enriched him with an extensive exposure to global markets and strong cultural adaptability. He is also a proven leader known for driving agile teams, developing talents, and practicing good governance in fast-paced and demanding environments. A Norwegian Citizen, Otto completed his Business Administration and Management from Université de Fribourg, Switzerland.

Profile of Md. Arif Uddin

Md Arif Uddin is a highly experienced leader with over 16 years of extensive leadership experience. Having joined Grameenphone in 2002, he has held pivotal positions within our Finance division and played integral roles in various local and international projects. His international exposure includes working at Telenor HQs in Oslo, Norway. Throughout his career, Arif has demonstrated significant contributions beyond his functional responsibilities. Noteworthy achievements include establishing a robust Business Performance Management function, grooming emerging leaders in Finance, and modernizing the Finance function. Arif's proactive approach extends to resolving disputes with the National Board of Revenue (NBR) through lawful amicable measures and elevates the risk management strategy to new heights. Arif is a Certified Professional Accountant and a fellow member of the Institute of Financial Accountants, UK, and the Institute of Public Accountants, Australia.

About Grameenphone Ltd.

Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is a leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh with over 81.3 million subscribers. With a mission to empower societies and minimize the digital divide since its inception in 1997, Grameenphone has built the largest cellular network in the country, covering over 99 percent of the country's population. Its brand promise of "Time is Now" reflects its commitment to making things possible with the power of connectivity, further enhancing customers' digital lifestyle, while constantly innovating to be a future-fit, customer-centric technology service provider. Grameenphone is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

