Dhaka, November 02, 2023 - The Inclusive Digital Future baseline survey report on digital inclusion for vulnerable communities was launched at GP House, Dhaka, yesterday, resulting from a partnership between Telenor, Plan International Bangladesh, Grameenphone, and Plan International Norway. The launch aimed to share survey results that highlights the behavior, challenges, and needs of eight hard-to-reach or marginalized communities. The project's ambition is to train 2.3 million people by its completion by 2024. This landmark event united a diverse array of stakeholders from government, academia, international and non-governmental organizations, partner implementors, and research institutions, underscoring its significance.

This groundbreaking project's explicit goal is to boost digital literacy and internet safety for Bangladesh's most marginalized and vulnerable groups. It commenced with a comprehensive baseline survey that delved into the current situations, needs, and aspirations of these communities.

Chief Guest Mr. Mohammad Navid Safiullah, Additional Secretary from the ICT Division, emphasized the need to equip citizens for the fourth industrial revolution, stating, "To cope with the fourth industrial revolution, we have to build digitally equipped smart citizens. So that the smart citizens will have their own solution in their hands."

Kabita Bose, the Country Director of Plan International Bangladesh, highlighted the importance of digital awareness as a national necessity and outlined their systematic approach through research, training, campaigns, and knowledge dissemination.

Dr. Tania Haque, a Professor from the University of Dhaka, and Rasheda K. Chowdhury, the Executive Director of CAMPE Bangladesh, underlined the significance of the Baseline survey findings in advancing gender equality and women's economic empowerment.

Yasir Azman, the Chief Executive Director (CEO) of Grameenphone, reaffirmed their commitment to empowering marginalized communities and women through strategic partnerships, ensuring positive change that leaves no one behind, in collaboration with stakeholders like Plan International and UN agencies.

This diverse assembly collectively delved into the findings of the baseline survey, exploring the most effective strategies for enhancing online safety and digital literacy in marginalized communities. This wasn't just a digital transformation; it is a journey, focusing on the young girls and youth who are critical for the country's future.

About Grameenphone Ltd.

Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is a leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh with over 81.3 million subscribers. With a mission to empower societies and minimize the digital divide since its inception in 1997, Grameenphone has built the largest cellular network in the country, covering over 99 percent of the country's population. Its brand promise of "Time is Now" reflects its commitment to making things possible with the power of connectivity, further enhancing customers' digital lifestyle, while constantly innovating to be a future-fit, customer-centric technology service provider. Grameenphone is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

About Plan International

Plan International is an international development and humanitarian organization working in over 80 countries across the world with a mission to build a just world where child rights are ensured. Plan International launched its operation in Bangladesh in the year 1994. Its core competencies are prevention of child marriage, education, sexual and reproductive health rights, leadership development and girls' economic empowerment. Its approach is to work through multi-stakeholder partnerships to implement gender transformative programmes. As Bangladesh faces frequent disasters and humanitarian crises that leave children and women vulnerable, we will continue to drive accountability to affected communities, especially supporting girls in crisis. Plan aims to reach 36 million people through its programmes and influencing work, to play a critical role in movement building so that girls are free to enjoy their rights and a live free from threat of repercussions.