[Dhaka, December 17, 2023] Pursuing a future fit ambition through technological innovation that facilitates seamless collaboration and communication, Grameenphone has just unveiled their brand new IoT product umbrella and app- 'alo'! Following an event held at a hotel on 17th December 2023, a total of 8 cutting-edge products have been introduced by Grameenphone, which can be truly essential for those who prefer next-generation smart solutions in every step of their lifestyles.

Grameenphone officials, including Chief Executive Officer Yasir Azman, Chief Business Officer Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid, Chief Marketing Officer Mohammad Sajjad Hasib and other top management members joined the event to mark the occasion, as the country's leading connectivity solution provider penned yet another new chapter in Bangladesh's progressive journey of digital transformation.

In first phase the 8 products launched are - alo Vehicle Tracker Pro, alo Vehicle Tracker OBD, alo Vehicle Tracker, alo Remote Socket, alo Remote Switch, alo Detector, alo Gas Detector and alo Smoke Detector. These products shall ensure Smart Home, Smart Office, and Smart Transportation solutions under the umbrella of Alo IoT solutions. All these devices with advanced features can be connected through one single app, ensuring maximum convenience for the users.

Accelerating its telco-tech journey, Grameenphone invites all tech and gadget lovers, and users from all age groups to its Experience Centers, where they can check out the products first-hand and receive helpful insights on how the products can be best utilized. Business organizations from various sectors are also welcomed to reach out to Grameenphone to learn the best use cases of the alo IoT product line and enhance their operational prowess with Grameenphone's industry-leading service assurance. Interested customers can pre-book the products from December 26, 2023, from Grameenphone Experience Centers (Gulshan-2, Dhaka, GPHouse, Bashundhara, Dhaka and GEC More, Chattogram). For more information, customers can visit Grameenphone's website.

"Grameenphone team believes in the potential of progressive Bangladesh with the help of advanced technology said Grameenphone CEO Yasir Azman, "Looking at a future dominated by smart devices, AI and connectivity, we must realize that the Time is already Now for us to embark into the journey of making our life safer, healthier and happier with the help of connected technology. As we unveil our latest suite of IoT products today, we are commencing a journey to redefine the future of our digital lifestyle in Bangladesh. The commitment to shaping a digitally connected world, where every interaction can lead to wonderous experiences, hereby begins.", he added.

"Let us welcome a future where smart connectivity works as the heartbeat of progress. Our smart home, office and transportation systems are here to introduce a new era of interconnected intelligence and service excellence. With boosted productivity, precise insights, and unparalleled efficiency - alo shall help us write a new narrative of evolution. And you are cordially invited to join us in this journey", said Grameenphone CBO Dr. Asif Naimur Rashid.

Grameenphone has been steadily paving the way for IoT and such advanced digital solutions with their successful 5G trial in 2022, and other activities like smart data delivery system implementation, effective spectrum deployment, rapid fiberization, HD voice (VOLTE) service, etc. alo by Grameenphone is Grameenphone's proceeding one more step forward in their transformational journey to being a Telco-Tech brand. The Bengali word alo means "light", and with the concept of alo IoT, Grameenphone strives to enable its customers to find and engage with the lights of their own.

About Grameenphone Ltd.

Grameenphone, part of the Telenor Group, is a leading telecommunications service provider in Bangladesh with over 82 million subscribers. With a mission to empower societies and minimize the digital divide since its inception in 1997, Grameenphone has built the largest cellular network in the country, covering over 99 percent of the country's population. Its brand promise of "Time is Now" reflects its commitment to making things possible with the power of connectivity, further enhancing customers' digital lifestyle, while constantly innovating to be a future-fit, customer-centric technology service provider. Grameenphone is listed on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) and Chittagong Stock Exchange (CSE).

