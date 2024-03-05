AFR: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]
March 05, 2024 at 05:43 am EST
05.03.2024 / 11:42 CET/CEST
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Annual financial report
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/
Report Type: Annual financial report of the group
Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/
Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)
Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/
GRAMMER AG is a Germany-based company that is active in the automobiles and auto parts sector. The Company develops and manufactures components and systems for automobile interiors, as well as driver and passenger seats. It is organized into two business segments: Automotive and Seating Systems. The Automotive segment supplies headrests, armrests, and center consoles, and the Seating Systems segment provides driver seats for trucks and off-road vehicles, including tractors and agricultural machinery, construction machinery and fork-lifts, as well as driver and passenger seating solutions for trains, coaches and inter-urban buses. The Company operates approximately 40 product and distribution sites in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia and Africa.