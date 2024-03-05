EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act]

05.03.2024 / 11:42 CET/CEST
Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:

Report Type: Annual financial report

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/

Report Type: Annual financial report of the group

Language: German
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: March 28, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/

Report Type: Financial report of the group (half-year/Q2)

Language: German
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/

Language: English
Date of disclosure: August 14, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/

Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Internet: www.grammer.com

 
