EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of quarterly reports and quarterly/interim statements



05.03.2024 / 11:46 CET/CEST

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024

Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024

Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/



Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year



Language: German

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2024

Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/



Language: English

Date of disclosure: October 29, 2024

Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/



