EQS Preliminary announcement financial reports: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
/ Preliminary announcement on the disclosure of financial statements
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft hereby announces that the following financial reports shall be disclosed:
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 1st half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: April 29, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/
Report Type: Quarterly/ Interim statement within the 2nd half-year
Language: German
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/finanzpublikationen-praesentationen/
Language: English
Date of disclosure: October 29, 2024
Address: https://www.grammer.com/en/investor-relations/financial-publications-presentations/
05.03.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
|Grammer-Allee 2
|92289 Ursensollen
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.grammer.com
|End of News
|EQS News Service
1851807 05.03.2024 CET/CEST