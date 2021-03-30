DGAP-Adhoc : GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021 30-March-2021 / 19:07 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403) GRAMMER AG: Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021 Ursensollen, March 30, 2021 - On the basis of its preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG expects to report group revenue of around 490 million euros for the first quarter of 2021, roughly 8 percent higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (2020: 454.9 million euros). Revenue in the first quarter was driven by sustained strong demand in both Divisions, particularly in the APAC and EMEA regions, thus improving over the prior-year quarter. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and operating EBIT adjusted for exceptional effects for the first quarter of 2021 are expected to be around 22 million euros each (EBIT Q1 2020: -2.1 million euros, operating EBIT Q1 2020: 0.4 million euros) and therefore significantly higher than in the previous year. The significant improvement in operating EBIT was mainly due to an improvement in the markets and the continuous and effective implementation of cost and process optimization measures. GRAMMER AG will publish the annual financial statements and the annual report 2020 on March 31, 2021. The Q1 statement will be published on April 28, 2021. GRAMMER AG The Executive Board Contact: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft Tanja Bücherl Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113 investor-relations@grammer.com =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 30-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft Grammer-Allee 2 92289 Ursensollen Germany Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0 Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000 E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com Internet: www.grammer.com ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403 WKN: 589540, 589540 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1179811 End of Announcement DGAP News Service =------------

