Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Xetra  >  Grammer AG    GMM   DE0005895403

GRAMMER AG

(GMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021

03/30/2021 | 01:09pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP-Ad-hoc: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Quarter Results
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021

30-March-2021 / 19:07 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014
GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)


GRAMMER AG: Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021

 

Ursensollen, March 30, 2021 - On the basis of its preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG expects to report group revenue of around 490 million euros for the first quarter of 2021, roughly 8 percent higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (2020: 454.9 million euros). Revenue in the first quarter was driven by sustained strong demand in both Divisions, particularly in the APAC and EMEA regions, thus improving over the prior-year quarter.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and operating EBIT adjusted for exceptional effects for the first quarter of 2021 are expected to be around 22 million euros each (EBIT Q1 2020: -2.1 million euros, operating EBIT Q1 2020: 0.4 million euros) and therefore significantly higher than in the previous year. The significant improvement in operating EBIT was mainly due to an improvement in the markets and the continuous and effective implementation of cost and process optimization measures.

GRAMMER AG will publish the annual financial statements and the annual report 2020 on March 31, 2021. The Q1 statement will be published on April 28, 2021.

GRAMMER AG
The Executive Board




Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com

30-March-2021 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1179811

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1179811  30-March-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1179811&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about GRAMMER AG
01:16pGRAMMER  : Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021
PU
01:09pDGAP-ADHOC  : GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the first quar..
DJ
01:09pGRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021
EQ
03/19GRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
01/25GRAMMER AG : PRELIMINARY FIGURES FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND THE 2020 FINANCIAL Y..
AQ
01/21GRAMMER  : Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the 2020 financial yea..
PU
01/21GRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary figures for the fourth quarter and the ..
EQ
01/21DGAP-ADHOC  : GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary figures for the fourth qua..
DJ
2020GRAMMER  : SHOWCASING SEATING INNOVATIONS AT BAUMA CHINA; Seating comfort in a c..
AQ
2020GRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the Ge..
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 1 660 M 1 945 M 1 945 M
Net income 2020 -67,4 M -79,0 M -79,0 M
Net Debt 2020 284 M 333 M 333 M
P/E ratio 2020 -4,53x
Yield 2020 0,20%
Capitalization 331 M 388 M 388 M
EV / Sales 2020 0,37x
EV / Sales 2021 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 14 500
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart GRAMMER AG
Duration : Period :
Grammer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAMMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 19,25 €
Last Close Price 22,20 €
Spread / Highest target 5,86%
Spread / Average Target -13,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thorsten Seehars Chief Executive Officer
Jurate Keblyte Chief Financial Officer
Alfred O. Weber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Oehlenschlaeger Chief Operating Officer & Executive Director
Wolfram Hatz Member-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAMMER AG11.56%389
GENTEX CORPORATION4.24%8 618
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-5.55%8 056
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.-13.51%5 594
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)22.56%4 532
ADIENT PLC17.23%3 833
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ