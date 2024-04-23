GRAMMER AG

Annual Virtual General Meeting 2024

Explanatory notes on shareholders' rights

(pursuant to Section 122 (2) AktG, Section 126 (1), Section 127 AktG, Section 130a AktG,

Section 131 (1) AktG)

The notice convening the Annual Virtual General Meeting contains information on the rights of shareholders pursuant to Sections 122 (2), 126 (1), 127, 130a, 131 (1) of the German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz - "AktG"), in particular on the periods available for exercising such rights. The following information serves to provide a more detailed explanation of such shareholder rights.

1. Petition to supplement the Agenda (Section 122 (2) AktG)

Shareholders whose shares collectively correspond to a twentieth of the capital stock, i.e. 761,897 shares at the time of convening the Annual Virtual General Meeting or reaching the pro-rata amount of EUR 500,000.00 (corresponding to 195,313 shares at the time of convocation), can call for items to be placed on the agenda and made known accordingly. Each new item must be accompanied by justification or a draft resolution. The petition is to be addressed to the Executive Board in writing. Motions to supplement the agenda must have been received by the Company no later than 30 days prior to the Meeting, i.e. by June 04, 2024 24:00h (CEST), at the following address:

An den Vorstand der GRAMMER AG

- Hauptversammlung - Grammer-Allee 2

92289 Ursensollen

Petitioners are required to prove that they have held the shares for at least 90 days prior to the date of receipt of the petition and that they shall hold the shares until such time as a resolution has been adopted by the Executive Board on the application.

Supplementary notices to be announced regarding the agenda are promulgated without delay on receipt of such petitions in the German Government Gazette

Public