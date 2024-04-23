For the granting of proxy to third parties

by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024,

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240604; by the time the vote is closed, by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20240604

b)

For the granting of proxy and instructions to an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a voting rights advisor or another person or institution deemed equivalent to these pursuant to Section 135 AktG:

by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240604, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20240604

c)

For issuing authorisation and instructions to the proxies appointed by the company:

Depending on the communication channel

i)

Transmission by post or e-mail:

3 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 22:00 hours (UTC)

ii)

Electronically via the password-protected shareholder portal https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240604, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20240604