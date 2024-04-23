GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft

Annual virtual General Meeting 2024

Information pursuant to Section 125 Para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) in conjunction with Section 125 Para. 5 AktG, Article 4 Para. 1, Table 3 of the Annex of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212

Type of information

Description

A. Specification of the Message

A1 Unique identifier of the event

Annual virtual General Meeting of GRAMMER AG on 4 June 2024

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: b6c63e9944fbee11b53100505696f23c Invitation to the Annual General Meeting

A2 Type of message

B. Specification of the Issuer

B1 ISIN

B2 Name of the Issuer

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

NEWM

DE0005895403

GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft

C. Details of the Annual General Meeting

4 June 2024

C1

Date of the Annual General

Meeting

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20240604

10:00 am (CEST)

C2

Time of the Annual General

Meeting

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 8:00 hours (UTC)

Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting without

the physical presence of shareholders or their authorised

C3

Type of the Annual General

representatives

Meeting

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET

Location of the Annual General Meeting within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act: Grammer-Allee 2, 92289 Ursensollen

C4 Venue of the Annual General Meeting

URL to the password-protected internet service ("GRAMMER shareholder portal") for following the entire Annual General Meeting live in video and audio and for exercising shareholder rights for all registered shareholders who have provided proof of their

Public

C5 Technical Record Date

C6 Uniform(URL) Resource Locator

shareholding or their authorised representatives: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

13 May 2024, 24:00 Hours (CEST)

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240513 22:00 hours (UTC)

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Electronic absentee voting

D1 Method of participation by shareholders

D2 Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

Exercising voting rights by electronic absentee voting via the GRAMMER shareholder portal: https://www.grammer.com/investor- relations/hauptversammlung/

in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

EV

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240528, 22:00 hours (UTC)

by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024

D3 Issuer deadline for voting

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: 20240604, by the time the vote is closed by the

chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on

20240604

D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Participation by proxy authorisation

Authorisation by a)

Granting proxy to third parties

D1 Method of participation by shareholders

D2 Issuer deadline for the notification of participation

b)

Issuing proxy and instructions to an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a voting rights advisor or another person or institution with equivalent status pursuant to Section 135 (8) AktG

c)

Issuing authorisation and instructions to the proxies appointed by the company

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX

Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240528, 22:00 hours (UTC)

D3 Issuer deadline for voting

Depending on the authorisation

a)

2

For the granting of proxy to third parties

by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024,

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240604; by the time the vote is closed, by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20240604

b)

For the granting of proxy and instructions to an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a voting rights advisor or another person or institution deemed equivalent to these pursuant to Section 135 AktG:

by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240604, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20240604

c)

For issuing authorisation and instructions to the proxies appointed by the company:

Depending on the communication channel

i)

Transmission by post or e-mail:

3 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 22:00 hours (UTC)

ii)

Electronically via the password-protected shareholder portal https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240604, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20240604

E. Agenda - Agenda item 1

E1 Uniqueitem identifier of the agenda

1

3

Presentation of GRAMMER AG's adopted annual financial statements

and the approved consolidated financial statements, the

management report of GRAMMER AG and the GRAMMER Group, the

E2

Title of the agenda item

explanatory report of the Executive Board on the disclosures in

accordance with sections 289a and 315a of the Handelsgesetzbuch

(HGB - German Commercial Code) and the report of the Supervisory

Board for fiscal 2023

Uniform Resource Locator

E3

(URL)

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

of the materials

E4

Vote

n/a

E5

Alternative voting options

n/a

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

E3 Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 2

2.1

Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Executive Board in financial year 2023; here: Jurate Keblyte

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention,

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

2.2

Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Executive Board in financial year 2023; here: Jens Öhlenschläger (Chief Executive Officer)

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention,

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

4

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.1

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Klaus Bauer

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.2

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Andrea Elsner

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.3

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Udo Fechtner (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board since October 1, 2023)

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

5

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.4

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Dr.-Ing. Ping He

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.5

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Martin Heiß

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.6

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Peter Kern

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

6

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.7

Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in financial year 2023; here: Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.8

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Dipl.-Ing. Jürgen Kostanjevec

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

3.9

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023: Horst Ott (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board until 30 September 2023)

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

7

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.10

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023: Dipl.-Volkswirtin Dagmar Rehm

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

3.11

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Gabriele Sons

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

3.12

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Prof. Dr.-Ing. Birgit Vogel- Heuser

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

8

E. Agenda - Agenda item 3

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 4

3.13

Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Antje Wagner

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 5

4

Resolution on the election of the auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2024 and the auditor for any review of the condensed financial statements and the interim management report for the first half of fiscal 2024 and other intra- year financial information

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

E4 Vote

E5 Alternative voting options

5

Resolution on the election of the auditor of the sustainability report for fiscal 2024

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: AV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)

9

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

E. Agenda - Agenda item 6

E1

Unique identifier of the

6

agenda item

E2

Title of the agenda item

Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report

Uniform Resource Locator

E3

(URL)

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

of the materials

Recommendation

E4

Vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: AV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

E5 Alternative voting options

E. Agenda - Agenda item 7

E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item

E2 Title of the agenda item

Uniform Resource Locator

E3 (URL)

of the materials

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

7

Resolution on the rewording of Article 22(2) sentence 1 of the Articles of Association (right to participate in the Annual General Meeting)

https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/

Binding vote

E4

Vote

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: BV

Vote in favour, vote against, abstention

E5

Alternative voting options

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)

2018/1212: VF, VA, AB

  1. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - Requests for Additions to the Agenda

F1 Object of deadline

F2 Applicable issuer deadline

Requests for additions to the agenda pursuant to section 122 para. 2 AktG

4 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240504, 22:00 hours (UTC)

  1. Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders - Countermotions

F1

Object of deadline

Submission of countermotions by shareholders pursuant to

section 126 AktG

F2

Applicable issuer deadline

20 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)

10

