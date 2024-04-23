GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Annual virtual General Meeting 2024
Information pursuant to Section 125 Para. 1 German Stock Corporation Act (Aktiengesetz, AktG) in conjunction with Section 125 Para. 5 AktG, Article 4 Para. 1, Table 3 of the Annex of the Commission Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212
Type of information
Description
A. Specification of the Message
A1 Unique identifier of the event
Annual virtual General Meeting of GRAMMER AG on 4 June 2024
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: b6c63e9944fbee11b53100505696f23c Invitation to the Annual General Meeting
A2 Type of message
B. Specification of the Issuer
B1 ISIN
B2 Name of the Issuer
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
NEWM
DE0005895403
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
C. Details of the Annual General Meeting
4 June 2024
C1
Date of the Annual General
Meeting
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: 20240604
10:00 am (CEST)
C2
Time of the Annual General
Meeting
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: 8:00 hours (UTC)
Annual General Meeting as a virtual Annual General Meeting without
the physical presence of shareholders or their authorised
C3
Type of the Annual General
representatives
Meeting
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: GMET
Location of the Annual General Meeting within the meaning of the German Stock Corporation Act: Grammer-Allee 2, 92289 Ursensollen
C4 Venue of the Annual General Meeting
URL to the password-protected internet service ("GRAMMER shareholder portal") for following the entire Annual General Meeting live in video and audio and for exercising shareholder rights for all registered shareholders who have provided proof of their
C5 Technical Record Date
C6 Uniform(URL) Resource Locator
shareholding or their authorised representatives: https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
13 May 2024, 24:00 Hours (CEST)
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240513 22:00 hours (UTC)
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Electronic absentee voting
D1 Method of participation by shareholders
D2 Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
Exercising voting rights by electronic absentee voting via the GRAMMER shareholder portal: https://www.grammer.com/investor- relations/hauptversammlung/
in the format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
EV
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240528, 22:00 hours (UTC)
by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024
D3 Issuer deadline for voting
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: 20240604, by the time the vote is closed by the
chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on
20240604
D. Participation in the Annual General Meeting - Participation by proxy authorisation
Authorisation by a)
Granting proxy to third parties
D1 Method of participation by shareholders
D2 Issuer deadline for the notification of participation
b)
Issuing proxy and instructions to an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a voting rights advisor or another person or institution with equivalent status pursuant to Section 135 (8) AktG
c)
Issuing authorisation and instructions to the proxies appointed by the company
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: PX
Registration for the Annual General Meeting by 28 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240528, 22:00 hours (UTC)
D3 Issuer deadline for voting
Depending on the authorisation
a)
For the granting of proxy to third parties
by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024,
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240604; by the time the vote is closed, by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20240604
b)
For the granting of proxy and instructions to an intermediary, a shareholders' association, a voting rights advisor or another person or institution deemed equivalent to these pursuant to Section 135 AktG:
by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240604, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20240604
c)
For issuing authorisation and instructions to the proxies appointed by the company:
Depending on the communication channel
i)
Transmission by post or e-mail:
3 June 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 22:00 hours (UTC)
ii)
Electronically via the password-protected shareholder portal https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/by 4 June 2024, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 4 June 2024
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240604, by the time the vote is closed by the chairman of the meeting at the virtual Annual General Meeting on 20240604
E. Agenda - Agenda item 1
E1 Uniqueitem identifier of the agenda
1
Presentation of GRAMMER AG's adopted annual financial statements
and the approved consolidated financial statements, the
management report of GRAMMER AG and the GRAMMER Group, the
E2
Title of the agenda item
explanatory report of the Executive Board on the disclosures in
accordance with sections 289a and 315a of the Handelsgesetzbuch
(HGB - German Commercial Code) and the report of the Supervisory
Board for fiscal 2023
Uniform Resource Locator
E3
(URL)
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
of the materials
E4
Vote
n/a
E5
Alternative voting options
n/a
E. Agenda - Agenda item 2
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
E3 Uniform Resource Locator (URL) of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 2
2.1
Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Executive Board in financial year 2023; here: Jurate Keblyte
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention,
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
2.2
Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Executive Board in financial year 2023; here: Jens Öhlenschläger (Chief Executive Officer)
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention,
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.1
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Klaus Bauer
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.2
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Andrea Elsner
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.3
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Udo Fechtner (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board since October 1, 2023)
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.4
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Dr.-Ing. Ping He
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.5
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Martin Heiß
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.6
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Peter Kern
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.7
Resolution to ratify the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board in financial year 2023; here: Dr. Martin Kleinschmitt (Chairman of the Supervisory Board)
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.8
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Dipl.-Ing. Jürgen Kostanjevec
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
3.9
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023: Horst Ott (Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board until 30 September 2023)
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.10
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023: Dipl.-Volkswirtin Dagmar Rehm
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
3.11
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Gabriele Sons
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
3.12
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Prof. Dr.-Ing. Birgit Vogel- Heuser
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 3
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 4
3.13
Resolution on official approval of the actions of the members of the Supervisory Board for fiscal 2023; here: Antje Wagner
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 5
4
Resolution on the election of the auditor of the annual and consolidated financial statements for fiscal 2024 and the auditor for any review of the condensed financial statements and the interim management report for the first half of fiscal 2024 and other intra- year financial information
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
E4 Vote
E5 Alternative voting options
5
Resolution on the election of the auditor of the sustainability report for fiscal 2024
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: AV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
E. Agenda - Agenda item 6
E1
Unique identifier of the
6
agenda item
E2
Title of the agenda item
Resolution on the approval of the remuneration report
Uniform Resource Locator
E3
(URL)
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
of the materials
Recommendation
E4
Vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: AV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E5 Alternative voting options
E. Agenda - Agenda item 7
E1 Unique identifier of the agenda item
E2 Title of the agenda item
Uniform Resource Locator
E3 (URL)
of the materials
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
7
Resolution on the rewording of Article 22(2) sentence 1 of the Articles of Association (right to participate in the Annual General Meeting)
https://www.grammer.com/investor-relations/hauptversammlung/
Binding vote
E4
Vote
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: BV
Vote in favour, vote against, abstention
E5
Alternative voting options
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU)
2018/1212: VF, VA, AB
- Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders rights - Requests for Additions to the Agenda
F1 Object of deadline
F2 Applicable issuer deadline
Requests for additions to the agenda pursuant to section 122 para. 2 AktG
4 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
in the format according to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212: 20240504, 22:00 hours (UTC)
- Specification of the deadlines regarding the exercise of other shareholders - Countermotions
F1
Object of deadline
Submission of countermotions by shareholders pursuant to
section 126 AktG
F2
Applicable issuer deadline
20 May 2024, 24:00 hours (CEST)
