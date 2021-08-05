Grammer : is expanding its leading position in the global market for offroad seats

Grammer is the global market leader in offroad seats for agriculture, construction and material handling

Production sites in Europe, the Americas and Asia

MSG 65/75 and MSG 85/95 seating platform featuring a unique modular structure





Grammer AG, August 5, 2021 - Grammer moves: All around the world, renowned automotive and machine OEMs rely on Grammer products for vehicles used in agriculture, construction and material handling. The global market leader supplies around one million off-road driver seats each year to OEM customers in Europe, the Americas and Asia and is continuing to broaden its position.



'With this product platform, we are offering a solution for almost any application and any vehicle size, in any quantity - and in all major regions of the world. You'll find our world seat in the mini-excavator of a landscaping company as well as in the giant wheel loader in an open pit mine, in the forklift of a logistics center, in the high-tech cab of a GPS-controlled harvester or on the mower of a golf course greenkeeper,' says Dr. Andreas Diehl, President Division Commercial Vehicles at Grammer AG. 'The combination of a unique modular structure, best-in-class comfort and ergonomics and customer proximity through local manufacturing in accordance with international quality standards is our unique selling point, providing us with the best possible basis for further growth.'



Modular structure a success factor

Grammer's MSG offroad modular system, which includes the MSG 65/75 and MSG 85/95 models (MSG stands for 'Modular Seat Generation'), features underframes in three different seat widths, mechanical and air suspension systems and seat tops with low, high or split backrests plus armrests. In addition, they include features such as vertical and horizontal shock and vibration damping, lumbar support, seat heating, ventilation, automatic weight adjustment, memory function, swivel adapter and other functions. Grammer also handles the integration of multi-functional armrests, which serve as increasingly complex control units for operating and controlling large agricultural and construction machinery.



Ergonomics and comfort a success factor

All models in Grammer's range of offroad seats are designed with comfortable, safe and fatigue-free operation in mind. Grammer's passive and active suspension and damping systems have been setting measurable benchmarks in the industry for decades. Ergonomically shaped seat cushions, backrests and armrests provide optimum support for the human body and are continuously adapted to incorporate the latest research findings, including those from user surveys. One example is Grammer's Dualmotion adaptive back support. It rotates backward in sync with the upper body when the driver looks over his or her shoulder, reducing muscle fatigue during rear-facing operations, improving visibility of the vehicle attachments and enhancing safety.



Availability and quality a success factor

Grammer currently supplies around 400 customers in the Tier 1 markets of Europe, the Americas and Asia with driver seats from its offroad range. Production facilities in Germany, North America, Mexico, Brazil and China handle local manufacturing to benefit from local resources, short transport distances and fast response times. The focus here is on maximum flexibility: 'Using state-of-the-art production processes, we execute orders in very different quantities, from small series comprising a few hundred seats to vehicle series in six-digit quantities, not to mention the high number of variants,' says Diehl. Grammer regularly receives supplier awards from customers in recognition of its top performance in accordance with the highest international quality standards. One recent accolade is the AGCO Partner Award.



Grammer is responding to the increasingly complex requirement profiles for seats by continuously enhancing its portfolio. 'We are seeing growing demand for new seat features such as haptic warning systems, fully electrified seats and other functions at the human-machine interface, especially in the high-end machines used in the agricultural and construction industries,' Diehl explains. A lot of potential for Grammer's world seat.



About Grammer AG

Grammer AG, headquartered in Ursensollen, Germany, is active in two business segments: Grammer develops and supplies high-quality interior and operating systems as well as innovative thermoplastic components for the global automotive industry. For trucks, trains, buses, and off-road vehicles, Grammer is a full-service provider of driver and passenger seats. Currently, Grammer AG employs around 14,000 people in 20 countries worldwide, with sales of around 1.7 billion euros in 2020. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Munich and Frankfurt stock exchanges as well as via the Xetra electronic trading system.



Download Press Information