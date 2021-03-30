Grammer : Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021

03/30/2021

Publication of inside information in accordance with Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014

GRAMMER AG (WKN 589540, ISIN DE0005895403)

GRAMMER AG: Preliminary figures for the first quarter 2021



Ursensollen, March 30, 2021 - On the basis of its preliminary figures, GRAMMER AG expects to report group revenue of around 490 million euros for the first quarter of 2021, roughly 8 percent higher than in the same quarter of the previous year (2020: 454.9 million euros). Revenue in the first quarter was driven by sustained strong demand in both Divisions, particularly in the APAC and EMEA regions, thus improving over the prior-year quarter.

Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) and operating EBIT adjusted for exceptional effects for the first quarter of 2021 are expected to be around 22 million euros each (EBIT Q1 2020: -2.1 million euros, operating EBIT Q1 2020: 0.4 million euros) and therefore significantly higher than in the previous year. The significant improvement in operating EBIT was mainly due to an improvement in the markets and the continuous and effective implementation of cost and process optimization measures.

GRAMMER AG will publish the annual financial statements and the annual report 2020 on March 31, 2021. The Q1 statement will be published on April 28, 2021.

