    GMM   DE0005895403

GRAMMER AG

(GMM)
  Report
News 
Summary

Grammer : Scope Hamburg raises rating outlook for GRAMMER AG

06/30/2021 | 04:35am EDT
DGAP-News: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Rating
Scope Hamburg raises rating outlook for GRAMMER AG

30.06.2021 / 10:33
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Scope Hamburg raises rating outlook for GRAMMER AG

 

Ursensollen, June 30, 2021 - In its latest report, Scope Hamburg GmbH rating agency has confirmed its BB+ rating for GRAMMER AG and at the same time raised the outlook from negative to stable. In the view of the rating agency, the key factors for the positive rating are the stabilization of the order situation as well as the economic environment.

GRAMMER AG's current rating reflects both its solid medium-term financing base and good financial flexibility. Scope Hamburg also highlights GRAMMER AG's strong market position in the Commercial Vehicles division as well as the steady improvement in its market position in the Automotive division.

Both the further development of the strategy and the realignment of the organization with a significant strengthening of authority and competencies in the regions are viewed positively by the rating agency. Scope Hamburg sees a strengthening of market access in the APAC region for GRAMMER, particularly in connection with its strategic partner Ningbo Jifeng. As the world's largest single market for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, China has enormous potential for GRAMMER.

In summary, the rating agency continues to assess GRAMMER AG's business risk as slightly elevated. In the opinion of the analysts, the financial risk remains moderate to slightly elevated, as earnings and profitability were heavily impacted by pandemic-related exceptional items in 2020. With the ongoing recovery of the economy in the markets relevant for GRAMMER as well as the efficiency-enhancement program initiated to optimize operating processes and cost structures, earnings and profitability are expected to increase and stabilize again in the medium term. Overall, in the view of Scope Hamburg, GRAMMER has a solid medium-term financing base and good financial flexibility.

 

 

Company profile

Located in Ursensollen, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for automotive interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles. In the Automotive Division, Grammer supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components, operating systems and innovative thermo-plastic components to automakers and automotive system suppliers. The Commercial Vehicles Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, and forklifts) as well as train and bus seats. With about 14,000 employees, Grammer operates in 20 countries around the world. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic trading system Xetra.




Contact:
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Tanja Bücherl
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113
investor-relations@grammer.com

30.06.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft
Grammer-Allee 2
92289 Ursensollen
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)9621 66-0
Fax: +49 (0)9621 66-31000
E-mail: investor-relations@grammer.com
Internet: www.grammer.com
ISIN: DE0005895403, DE0005895403
WKN: 589540, 589540
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1213777

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1213777  30.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213777&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 1 915 M 2 278 M 2 278 M
Net income 2021 28,4 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net Debt 2021 282 M 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 398 M 474 M 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart GRAMMER AG
Duration : Period :
Grammer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAMMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 26,70 €
Average target price 28,25 €
Spread / Average Target 5,81%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thorsten Seehars Chief Executive Officer
Jurate Keblyte Chief Financial Officer
Alfred O. Weber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Oehlenschlaeger Chief Operating Officer
Horst Ott Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAMMER AG34.17%459
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.14.58%9 469
GENTEX CORPORATION-2.06%8 067
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.-7.08%6 480
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)20.81%4 650
ADIENT PLC26.89%4 232