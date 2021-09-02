Grammer : supplying Otokar/Iveco with driver seats for intercity buses

Grammer sees growth potential in the Turkish bus market

The MSG 90.6 driver seat is proving its credentials with quality and ergonomics

Local production at Grammer in Bursa, Turkey





Grammer AG, September 2, 2021 - Grammer is continuing to expand its presence in the Turkish commercial vehicle market: The bus manufacturer Otokar/Iveco has awarded Grammer a contract for supplies of high-quality bus driver seats. The new vehicles will be used as intercity buses on routes connecting larger cities.



Grammer was able to secure the contract on the strength of its consistently high quality and outstanding delivery performance: 'We are pleased that our customer Otokar/Iveco has once again selected Grammer products for this big-ticket contract given our partnership of more than ten years based on a spirit of mutual trust,' says Dr. Andreas Diehl, President Division Commercial Vehicles at Grammer AG. Production of the high-quality driver seats began in August at Grammer's site in Bursa. 'We are buying locally as far as possible, producing locally and supplying the Otokar plant in Sakarya. This gives us a position as a strong local partner,' says Diehl. 'Our goal is to leverage the growth potential of the Turkish commercial vehicle market and to widen our share of the market for driver and passenger seats for buses.'



Driver seats based on the MSG 90.6 from Grammer's modular seat system (MSG stands for 'Modular Seat Generation') will be fitted to the new buses. They offer professional drivers top ergonomics and optimum comfort, including individual damper, height and seat cushion adjustment, pneumatic lumbar support, intuitive operation, and a vibration warning system.



Company profile

Grammer AG, headquartered in Ursensollen, Germany, is active in two business segments: Grammer develops and supplies high-quality interior and operating systems as well as innovative thermoplastic components for the global automotive industry. For trucks, trains, buses, and off-road vehicles, Grammer is a full-service provider of driver and passenger seats. Currently, Grammer AG employs around 14,000 people in 20 countries worldwide, with sales of around 1.7 billion euros in 2020. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Munich and Frankfurt stock exchanges as well as via the Xetra electronic trading system.



