Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grammer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMM   DE0005895403

GRAMMER AG

(GMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Grammer : supplying Otokar/Iveco with driver seats for intercity buses

09/02/2021 | 08:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
  • Grammer sees growth potential in the Turkish bus market
  • The MSG 90.6 driver seat is proving its credentials with quality and ergonomics
  • Local production at Grammer in Bursa, Turkey



Grammer AG, September 2, 2021 - Grammer is continuing to expand its presence in the Turkish commercial vehicle market: The bus manufacturer Otokar/Iveco has awarded Grammer a contract for supplies of high-quality bus driver seats. The new vehicles will be used as intercity buses on routes connecting larger cities.

Grammer was able to secure the contract on the strength of its consistently high quality and outstanding delivery performance: 'We are pleased that our customer Otokar/Iveco has once again selected Grammer products for this big-ticket contract given our partnership of more than ten years based on a spirit of mutual trust,' says Dr. Andreas Diehl, President Division Commercial Vehicles at Grammer AG. Production of the high-quality driver seats began in August at Grammer's site in Bursa. 'We are buying locally as far as possible, producing locally and supplying the Otokar plant in Sakarya. This gives us a position as a strong local partner,' says Diehl. 'Our goal is to leverage the growth potential of the Turkish commercial vehicle market and to widen our share of the market for driver and passenger seats for buses.'

Driver seats based on the MSG 90.6 from Grammer's modular seat system (MSG stands for 'Modular Seat Generation') will be fitted to the new buses. They offer professional drivers top ergonomics and optimum comfort, including individual damper, height and seat cushion adjustment, pneumatic lumbar support, intuitive operation, and a vibration warning system.

Company profile
Grammer AG, headquartered in Ursensollen, Germany, is active in two business segments: Grammer develops and supplies high-quality interior and operating systems as well as innovative thermoplastic components for the global automotive industry. For trucks, trains, buses, and off-road vehicles, Grammer is a full-service provider of driver and passenger seats. Currently, Grammer AG employs around 14,000 people in 20 countries worldwide, with sales of around 1.7 billion euros in 2020. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Munich and Frankfurt stock exchanges as well as via the Xetra electronic trading system.

Download Press Information

Disclaimer

Grammer AG published this content on 02 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 September 2021 12:51:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRAMMER AG
08:52aGRAMMER : supplying Otokar/Iveco with driver seats for intercity buses
PU
08/26NEW CINEMA SEAT FROM GRAMMER : More living space in the truck cab
PU
08/24GRAMMER AG SUPERVISORY BOARD FOCUSES : Jurate Keblyte and Thorsten Seehars exten..
PU
08/12Grammer AG Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
CI
08/12GRAMMER : Interim Financial Report as of June 30, 2021
PU
08/12GRAMMER : continues positive business performance despite challenging environmen..
PU
08/12GRAMMER : continues positive business performance despite challenging environmen..
EQ
08/12PRESS RELEASE : GRAMMER AG continues positive -2-
DJ
08/12PRESS RELEASE : GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite chall..
DJ
08/12Grammer AG Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2021
CI
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAMMER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 920 M 2 276 M 2 276 M
Net income 2021 27,7 M 32,8 M 32,8 M
Net Debt 2021 284 M 337 M 337 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 341 M 405 M 405 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 11,6%
Chart GRAMMER AG
Duration : Period :
Grammer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAMMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 22,90 €
Average target price 33,00 €
Spread / Average Target 44,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thorsten Seehars Chief Executive Officer
Jurate Keblyte Chief Financial Officer
Alfred O. Weber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Oehlenschlaeger Chief Operating Officer
Horst Ott Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAMMER AG15.08%405
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-3.89%8 522
GENTEX CORPORATION-9.02%7 377
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO.,LTD.-10.49%5 869
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)51.11%5 648
ADIENT PLC9.84%3 598