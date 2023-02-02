Grammer supplying the BuzzBox for the new ID. Buzz: Mobile all-rounder with intelligent details

So much more than a center console: the BuzzBox in the new ID. Buzz

Innovation for the interior: Storage possibilities and simultaneously a removable, flexibly positioned center console

Integrated and ready to hand: Bottle opener and ice scraper



Grammer AG, February 2, 2023 - Grammer is showing what new mobility feels like in a vehicle interior: With the optional ID. BuzzBox, users of the new E-Allrounder from Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles can configure space flexibly. The large storage box can be opened at the touch of a button and positioned wherever it's needed - or easily removed from the vehicle. Volkswagen once again relied on the expertise of its long-standing development and production partner Grammer for the joint development of this completely rethought center console.



"This is what the intelligent use of space looks like", says the ID. Buzz website, describing the advantages of the new solution, which marks another milestone in interior design: "We were only recently able to implement a sliding, multifunctional center table in the new VW Multivan. With the freestanding and removable BuzzBox available for the ID. Buzz, we have finally arrived in the future of electromobility," says Jürgen Gerl, President, Automotive Division at Grammer AG. Grammer's special expertise was called for in the development of the innovative locking system that fixes the box crash-proof to the flat vehicle floor. The mechanism is designed for easy operation with a handle, and, with the suitable seat configuration, the box can be placed in the passenger compartment or taken out of the vehicle during breaks. Grammer has combined the beautiful with the useful: a high-quality look and surfaces which, among other things, are sustainable thanks to the use of imitation chrome paint for the first time plus consistently lightweight construction - unloaded, the box weighs around six kilograms.



The top of the mobile space miracle features a large storage compartment for a smartphone, keys, glasses and the like, which can be individually configured utilizing two variable separating elements. What makes this solution unique is that one of these elements is designed as an ice scraper, while the other has an integrated bottle opener. The lower part of the storage box consists of a drawer and a swivel compartment in which, for example, large bottles can be safely stored. In the cargo version of the ID. Buzz, the box has an open, deep compartment at the top for documents, folders, or a small snack plus a swivel compartment at the bottom.



Grammer AG, headquartered in Ursensollen, Germany, is active in two business segments: Grammer develops and supplies high-quality interior and operating systems as well as innovative thermoplastic components for the global automotive industry. For trucks, trains, buses, and off-road vehicles, Grammer is a full-service provider of driver and passenger seats. Currently, Grammer AG employs around 14,000 people in 19 countries worldwide, with sales of around 1.9 billion euros in 2021. Grammer shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Munich and Frankfurt stock exchanges as well as via the Xetra electronic trading system.



