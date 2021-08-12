Log in
    GMM   DE0005895403

GRAMMER AG

(GMM)
  Report
PRESS RELEASE : GRAMMER AG continues positive -2-

08/12/2021 | 02:59am EDT
pandemic as well as the costs caused by various one-time effects. 
Company profile 
Located in Ursensollen, Germany, GRAMMER AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for 
automotive interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles. In the Automotive 
Division, GRAMMER supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components, operating 
systems and innovative thermo-plastic components to automakers and automotive system suppliers. The Commercial Vehicles 
Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, and forklifts) as 
well as train and bus seats. With about 14,000 employees, GRAMMER operates in 19 countries around the world. GRAMMER 
shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic 
trading system Xetra. 
Contact: 
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft 
Tanja Bücherl 
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113 
investor-relations@grammer.com 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-08-12 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft 
              Grammer-Allee 2 
              92289 Ursensollen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)9621 66-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)9621 66-31000 
E-mail:       investor-relations@grammer.com 
Internet:     www.grammer.com 
ISIN:         DE0005895403, DE0005895403 
WKN:          589540, 589540 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1225935 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
-------------

1225935 2021-08-12

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1225935&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2021 02:58 ET (06:58 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 915 M 2 247 M 2 247 M
Net income 2021 28,4 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2021 282 M 331 M 331 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 353 M 415 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart GRAMMER AG
Duration : Period :
Grammer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAMMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,70 €
Average target price 28,25 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thorsten Seehars Chief Executive Officer
Jurate Keblyte Chief Financial Officer
Alfred O. Weber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Oehlenschlaeger Chief Operating Officer
Horst Ott Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAMMER AG19.10%415
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.6.32%9 646
GENTEX CORPORATION-2.71%7 888
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.1.56%6 579
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)47.72%5 453
ADIENT PLC17.14%3 831