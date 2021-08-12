Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grammer AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GMM   DE0005895403

GRAMMER AG

(GMM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

PRESS RELEASE : GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite challenging environment

08/12/2021 | 02:59am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
DGAP-News: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Results 
GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite challenging environment 
2021-08-12 / 08:58 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite challenging environment 
 
- GRAMMER Group revenue up a substantial 32.2 % on the previous year 
- APAC with the strongest growth, Commercial Vehicles continuing to grow at a disproportionately strong rate in all 
regions 
- Business performance in the AMERICAS and EMEA impacted by customer plant closures due to semiconductor supply 
shortages and rising raw material prices 
- Substantial improvement in operating EBIT to 32.4 million euros despite this challenging environment 
- Full-year guidance for 2021 confirmed 
Ursensollen, August 12, 2021 - GRAMMER Group's revenue reached 972.5 million euros in the first half of 2021, 
equivalent to a year-on-year increase of 32.2 % (01-06 2020: 735.8 million euros). With the first six months of the 
previous year significantly impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, business subsequently continued to 
recover in the first half of 2021. Revenue grew sharply over the previous year in all regions, with APAC posting the 
greatest improvement of 43.0 % to 206.5 million euros (01-06 2020: 144.4 million euros). Revenue in EMEA recovered by 
28.0 % to 562.0 million euros in the first half of the year (01-06 2020: 439.2 million euros), while the AMERICAS 
posted a 33.2 % increase in revenue to 247.2 million euros (01-06 2020: 185.6 million euros). Worldwide, both divisions 
- Automotive and Commercial Vehicles - recorded a 28.9 % and 38.9 % increase in revenue, respectively. 
Significant improvement in earnings 
The growth in revenue, a favorable product mix and the implementation of restructuring measures as planned triggered a 
significant improvement in the GRAMMER Group's earnings. Thus, operating EBIT came to 32.4 million euros in the first 
half of 2021 (01-06 2020: -45.7 million euros), translating into an operating EBIT margin of 3.3 % (01-06 2020: -6.2 
%). This figure is adjusted for once-time expenses of 4.5 million euros arising in connection with the disposal of the 
subsidiary in Spain, directly attributable costs of 2.3 million euros for the corona-related protection and response 
measures and currency-translation gains of 2.2 million euros. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached 27.8 
million euros in the first half of 2021 (01-06 2020: -53.0 million euros). 
"After our business development was dramatically impacted by the consequences of COVID-19 pandemic in the prior-year 
period, we achieved high revenue and earnings growth in the first half of 2021. We are particularly pleased with 
GRAMMER's strong performance in APAC, as we intend to continue our successful growth in that region and especially in 
the important Chinese market," Thorsten Seehars, CEO of GRAMMER AG, says, explaining the company's performance in the 
first half of 2021 and adding: "Without the volatile call-offs and partial plant closures by our customers due to the 
supply shortages for semiconductors as well as the increased raw material prices, our results would have been 
significantly better. These factors continue to pose enormous challenges for us in the second half of the year." 
All regions with revenue growth 
Revenue in APAC climbed by 43.0 % to 206.5 million euros in the first half of the year (01-06 2020: 144.4 million 
euros). This was due to heightened production call-offs in the first two quarters of 2021 as well as the comparatively 
very low revenue in the first quarter of 2020 due to the COVID-19-related production stoppages in Asia. The increase in 
revenue was underpinned by both divisions. Thus, the Automotive Division posted a 35.4 % increase to 130.7 million 
euros (01-06 2020: 96.5 million euros) over the previous year, while revenue in the Commercial Vehicles Division 
climbed by 58.2 % to 75.8 million euros (01-06 2020: 47.9 million euros). Operating EBIT also climbed considerably to 
31.0 million euros (01-06 2020: 7.4 million euros), causing the operating EBIT margin to widen to 15.0 % (01-06 2020: 
5.1 %). 
EMEA posted revenue of 562.0 million euros in the first half of 2021 (01-06 2020: 439.2 million euros), equivalent to 
an increase of 28.0 %. This performance was underpinned by revenue growth in both divisions, which had been 
particularly impacted in the previous year by lower revenue due to the plant closures in the second quarter of 2020. 
Sequentially, revenue in EMEA was down around 7.3 % in the second quarter of 2021 compared with the first quarter. This 
was mainly due to a lower number of customer call-offs resulting from the global shortage of semiconductors in the 
supply chain. Revenue in the Commercial Vehicles Division grew by 31.7 % to 251.7 million euros in the first half of 
the year (01-06 2020: 191.1 million euros), while the Automotive Division posted a 25.1 % gain in revenue to 310.3 
million euros (01-06 2020: 248.1 million euros). Operating EBIT climbed significantly to 34.7 million euros (01-06 
2020: -17.1 million euros), with the operating EBIT margin widening accordingly to 6.2 % (01-06 2020: -3.9 %). 
The AMERICAS reported an increase of 33.2 % in revenue to 247.2 million euros in the first half of 2021 (01-06 2020: 
185.6 million euros). This particularly reflects the comparatively lower revenue in the second quarter of 2020 
resulting from the COVID-19-related plant closures. Sequentially, the AMERICAS posted an 11.6 % decline in revenue in 
the second quarter compared with the first quarter, due in particular to plant closures and a lower number of call-offs 
by American OEMs as a result of the global shortage of semiconductors. Revenue in the Automotive Division grew by 32.4 
% to 204.0 million euros (01-06 2020: 154.1 million euros), while the Commercial Vehicles Division posted a 37.1 % 
increase in revenue to 43.1 million euros (01-06 2020: 31.5 million euros). Operating EBIT reached -23.7 million euros 
in the first half of 2021 (01-06 2020: -34.0 million euros). Among other things, earnings in the first half of the year 
were impacted by higher raw material prices, production disruptions due to the absence of customer call-offs and 
increased personnel expenses. 
Consistent implementation of measures to improve competitive position 
The implementation of the restructuring measures initiated in 2020 continued as planned in the first half of 2021. 
Among other things, these entail the consolidation of sites in Europe and North America and a reduction of a total of 
around 300 jobs in indirect areas in EMEA, which was duly implemented by mid-2021. With the help of the underlying 
volunteer program, GRAMMER was able to achieve the full-year target of a sustained reduction in structural costs with 
minimum social hardship as early as in the first quarter of 2021. As part of the site consolidation strategy to improve 
the cost structure and to strengthen competitiveness on a sustained basis, GRAMMER sold a subsidiary in Spain in the 
second quarter, which resulted in a one-time charge on earnings in the second quarter. 
Rating outlook reflects solid funding base and financial flexibility 
GRAMMER AG's equity rose by 9.8 % to 332.0 million euros in the first half of 2021 (December 31, 2020: 302.2 million 
euros). Despite the increase in net financial debt to 359.9 million euros (December 31, 2020: 287.1 million euros), 
this increase in equity led to a higher equity. The equity ratio increased to 23.0 % (December 31, 2020: 22.0 %). 
The favorable business performance is also reflected in GRAMMER AG's current rating. Rating agency Scope confirmed its 
BB+ rating for GRAMMER AG in June 2021, upgrading the outlook from "negative" to "stable" in recognition of its solid 
medium-term funding base and good financial flexibility. In the rating agency's view, the rationale for the positive 
rating includes the stabilization of the order situation and the general economic conditions for the GRAMMER Group. 
50 percent reduction in carbon emissions by 2030: GRAMMER on its way to becoming a "green company" 
GRAMMER launched an extensive program in July to improve its global carbon footprint. By the end of this decade, the 
company aims to reduce its carbon emissions worldwide by at least 50 percent - and thus make its contribution to 
meeting the 1.5-degree target defined by the Paris climate agreement. One of the milestones already achieved was the 
adoption of renewable energies at all German sites. 
Sustainability is entrenched in the GRAMMER Group's corporate strategy and is divided into five fields of action: In 
addition to developing more sustainable products, these include reducing direct emissions, using energy, raw materials 
and materials more efficiently, increasing recycling rates and optimizing the carbon footprint along the supply chain 
as well as in the company's own products. 
Outlook for 2021 confirmed 
GRAMMER AG expects the challenging economic conditions to persist in 2021 particularly in the markets which it 
addresses. The further course of the COVID-19 pandemic and, above all, the development of the global shortages in the 
semiconductor industry and prices on the international commodity markets will have a significant impact on the expected 
economic recovery. Although GRAMMER has shown flexibility and agility since the beginning of the pandemic, as things 
currently stand, adverse shifts in revenue and earnings effects during the rest of the year cannot be ruled out. 
GRAMMER confirms the guidance published on March 31, 2021 and expects revenue to recover to around 1.8 billion euros 
(previous year: 1.7 billion euros), with operating EBIT improving to around 65 million euros (previous year: -11.7 
million euros) in 2021. In 2020, operating EBIT was very heavily impacted by the effects of the global COVID-19

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

August 12, 2021 02:58 ET (06:58 GMT)

All news about GRAMMER AG
03:11aGRAMMER : continues positive business performance despite challenging environmen..
PU
03:00aGRAMMER : continues positive business performance despite challenging environmen..
EQ
02:59aPRESS RELEASE : GRAMMER AG continues positive -2-
DJ
02:59aPRESS RELEASE : GRAMMER AG continues positive business performance despite chall..
DJ
08/05GRAMMER : is expanding its leading position in the global market for offroad sea..
PU
07/31EXPANSION OF THE HASELMÜHL SITE IN G : Grammer investing in Seat Production 4.0
PU
07/27DGAP-AFR : GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publicati..
DJ
07/27GRAMMER AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT : Preliminary announcement of the publication of fina..
EQ
07/23ETM VERLAG READERS' CHOICE 2021 : Grammer voted 'best brand' for bus passenger s..
AQ
07/23ETM VERLAG READERS' CHOICE 2021 : Grammer voted “Best Brand” for bus..
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAMMER AG
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 1 915 M 2 247 M 2 247 M
Net income 2021 28,4 M 33,3 M 33,3 M
Net Debt 2021 282 M 331 M 331 M
P/E ratio 2021 12,5x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 353 M 415 M 415 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,33x
EV / Sales 2022 0,29x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 28,1%
Chart GRAMMER AG
Duration : Period :
Grammer AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAMMER AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 2
Last Close Price 23,70 €
Average target price 28,25 €
Spread / Average Target 19,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Thorsten Seehars Chief Executive Officer
Jurate Keblyte Chief Financial Officer
Alfred O. Weber Chairman-Supervisory Board
Jens Oehlenschlaeger Chief Operating Officer
Horst Ott Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAMMER AG19.10%415
CHANGZHOU XINGYU AUTOMOTIVE LIGHTING SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.6.32%9 646
GENTEX CORPORATION-2.71%7 888
NINGBO TUOPU GROUP CO., LTD.1.56%6 579
THULE GROUP AB (PUBL)47.72%5 453
ADIENT PLC17.14%3 831