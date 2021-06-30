PRESS RELEASE : Scope Hamburg raises rating outlook for GRAMMER AG

Log in
Scope Hamburg raises rating outlook for GRAMMER AG

06/30/2021
DGAP-News: GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Rating 
Scope Hamburg raises rating outlook for GRAMMER AG 
2021-06-30 / 10:33 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Scope Hamburg raises rating outlook for GRAMMER AG 
 
Ursensollen, June 30, 2021 - In its latest report, Scope Hamburg GmbH rating agency has confirmed its BB+ rating for 
GRAMMER AG and at the same time raised the outlook from negative to stable. In the view of the rating agency, the key 
factors for the positive rating are the stabilization of the order situation as well as the economic environment. 
GRAMMER AG's current rating reflects both its solid medium-term financing base and good financial flexibility. Scope 
Hamburg also highlights GRAMMER AG's strong market position in the Commercial Vehicles division as well as the steady 
improvement in its market position in the Automotive division. 
Both the further development of the strategy and the realignment of the organization with a significant strengthening 
of authority and competencies in the regions are viewed positively by the rating agency. Scope Hamburg sees a 
strengthening of market access in the APAC region for GRAMMER, particularly in connection with its strategic partner 
Ningbo Jifeng. As the world's largest single market for passenger cars and commercial vehicles, China has enormous 
potential for GRAMMER. 
In summary, the rating agency continues to assess GRAMMER AG's business risk as slightly elevated. In the opinion of 
the analysts, the financial risk remains moderate to slightly elevated, as earnings and profitability were heavily 
impacted by pandemic-related exceptional items in 2020. With the ongoing recovery of the economy in the markets 
relevant for GRAMMER as well as the efficiency-enhancement program initiated to optimize operating processes and cost 
structures, earnings and profitability are expected to increase and stabilize again in the medium term. Overall, in the 
view of Scope Hamburg, GRAMMER has a solid medium-term financing base and good financial flexibility. 
 
 
Company profile 
Located in Ursensollen, Germany, Grammer AG specializes in the development and production of components and systems for 
automotive interiors as well as suspended driver and passenger seats for onroad and offroad vehicles. In the Automotive 
Division, Grammer supplies headrests, armrests, center console systems, high-quality interior components, operating 
systems and innovative thermo-plastic components to automakers and automotive system suppliers. The Commercial Vehicles 
Division comprises seats for the truck and offroad seat segments (tractors, construction machinery, and forklifts) as 
well as train and bus seats. With about 14,000 employees, Grammer operates in 20 countries around the world. Grammer 
shares are listed in the Prime Standard and traded on the Frankfurt and Munich stock exchanges via the electronic 
trading system Xetra. 
Contact: 
GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft 
Tanja Bücherl 
Phone: 0049 9621 66 2113 
investor-relations@grammer.com 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-06-30 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      GRAMMER Aktiengesellschaft 
              Grammer-Allee 2 
              92289 Ursensollen 
              Germany 
Phone:        +49 (0)9621 66-0 
Fax:          +49 (0)9621 66-31000 
E-mail:       investor-relations@grammer.com 
Internet:     www.grammer.com 
ISIN:         DE0005895403, DE0005895403 
WKN:          589540, 589540 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Munich; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, 
              Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1213777 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1213777 2021-06-30

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213777&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 04:35 ET (08:35 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 915 M 2 278 M 2 278 M
Net income 2021 28,4 M 33,8 M 33,8 M
Net Debt 2021 282 M 336 M 336 M
P/E ratio 2021 14,1x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 398 M 474 M 474 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,36x
EV / Sales 2022 0,31x
Nbr of Employees 14 000
Free-Float 28,1%
