Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  Gran Colombia Gold Corp.    GCM   CA38501D8089

GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP.

(GCM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gran Colombia Gold Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase

03/01/2021 | 07:05am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - March 1, 2021) - Gran Colombia Gold (TSX: GCM) is pleased to announce that the company will be presenting at Red Cloud’s 2021 Pre-PDAC Mining Showcase. We invite our shareholders and all interested parties to join us there.

The annual conference will be a virtual event this year and will take place from March 3-5, 2021.

Mike Davies - Chief Financial Officer will be presenting on March 4th at 3:00PM Eastern Standard time.

For more information and/or to register for the conference please visit: https://www.redcloudfs.com/prepdac2021/.

We look forward to seeing you there.

For further information:

Gran Colombia Gold
Mike Davies
(416) 360-4653
investorrelations@grancolombiagold.com
www.grancolombiagold.com


© Newsfilecorp 2021
All news about GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP.
07:05aGran Colombia Gold Announces Participation in Red Cloud's 2021 Pre-PDAC Minin..
NE
02/22Gran Colombia Buying Near 36% Equity Interest in Denarius Silver Corp. (Forme..
MT
02/22GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD  : Announces Acquisition of Approximately 36% Equity Interest..
AQ
01/28GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
01/19Gran Colombia Provides Details of February 1, 2021 Gold Notes Repayment
AQ
01/18Gran Colombia Provides Details of February 1, 2021 Gold Notes Repayment; Decl..
GL
01/14Gran Colombia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Gold Production, Meet..
AQ
01/13GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD  : Details Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2020 Gold Production,..
MT
01/13CALDAS GOLD  : Gran Colombia Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2020 Gold Prod..
AQ
2020GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP. : Ex-dividend day for
FA
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 397 M - -
Net income 2020 54,7 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 4,98x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 275 M 276 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 0,69x
Capi. / Sales 2021 0,65x
Nbr of Employees 3 024
Free-Float 94,7%
Chart GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP.
Duration : Period :
Gran Colombia Gold Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 9,88 $
Last Close Price 4,43 $
Spread / Highest target 214%
Spread / Average Target 123%
Spread / Lowest Target 54,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lombardo Paredes Arenas Chief Executive Officer
Michael M. Davies Chief Financial Officer
Hernán Juan Jose Martínez Torres Independent Director
Robert James Metcalfe Lead Independent Director
Jaime Pèrez Branger Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
GRAN COLOMBIA GOLD CORP.-29.90%276
NEWMONT CORPORATION-9.20%43 521
BARRICK GOLD CORPORATION-18.10%33 253
POLYUS-7.75%25 257
WHEATON PRECIOUS METALS CORP.-14.37%16 109
NEWCREST MINING LIMITED-4.42%15 492
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ