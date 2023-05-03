Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Gran Tierra Energy Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GTE   US38500T1016

GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC.

(GTE)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00:00 2023-05-03 pm EDT
0.6600 USD   -13.50%
05:59pGran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split
GL
05:26pGran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
05:06pGran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Gran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders

05/03/2023 | 05:26pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CALGARY, Alberta, May 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (“Gran Tierra” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:GTE) (TSX:GTE) (LSE:GTE) today announced the voting results from the Company’s annual meeting of stockholders held on May 3, 2023.

Final Voting Results of Gran Tierra’s Annual Meeting of Stockholders: Stockholders elected all nine individuals nominated by Gran Tierra. In addition, stockholders voted “FOR” the ratification of the appointment of KPMG LLP as Gran Tierra’s independent registered public accounting firm for the fiscal year ending December 31, 2023, “FOR” the approval of the compensation of Gran Tierra’s named executive officers, and “FOR” the approval of the amendment to Gran Tierra’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock. The detailed results of the vote are as follows:

Proposal 1      
Election of DirectorsFor%Against%Abstain%
       
Peter J. Dey106,689,89577.19%29,468,12121.32%2,060,9591.49%
Gary S. Guidry128,908,15693.26%7,934,2585.74%1,376,5621.00%
Evan Hazell123,472,18889.33%11,116,5988.04%3,630,1902.63%
Robert B. Hodgins119,081,52086.15%17,067,17712.35%2,070,2791.50%
Alison Redford122,566,27788.68%13,586,5249.83%2,066,1751.49%
Ronald W. Royal128,919,29193.27%7,256,3245.25%2,043,3611.48%
Sondra Scott122,720,69788.79%13,455,6299.74%2,042,6501.48%
David P. Smith128,755,51493.15%7,392,8385.35%2,070,6241.50%
Brooke Wade123,561,13689.40%12,591,9579.11%2,065,8831.49%
       
Proposal 2For%Against%Abstain%
Ratification of Appointment of the Independent Registered Public Accounting Firm201,486,93096.18%6,616,8313.16%1,395,1290.67%
       
Proposal 3For%Against%Abstain%
Approval of Named Executive
Officer Compensation

120,250,26987.00%15,696,29811.36%2,272,4091.64%
Proposal 4*For%Against%Abstain%
Approval of an amendment to Gran Tierra’s Certificate of Incorporation to effect a 1-for-10 reverse stock split of the Company’s common stock177,137,40084.55%31,365,26614.97%996,2220.48%
 

2022 Sustainability Report: Gran Tierra is also pleased to announce today that it issued the Company’s “2022 Sustainability Report: Creating Long-Term Value and Delivering on Our Environmental, Social and Governance Commitments”. The report can be found on the Company’s website at www.grantierra.com/esg.

About Gran Tierra Energy Inc.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. together with its subsidiaries is an independent international energy company currently focused on oil and natural gas exploration and production in Colombia and Ecuador. The Company is currently developing its existing portfolio of assets in Colombia and Ecuador and will continue to pursue additional new growth opportunities that would further strengthen the Company’s portfolio. The Company’s common stock trades on the NYSE American, the Toronto Stock Exchange and the London Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GTE. Additional information concerning Gran Tierra is available at www.grantierra.com. Except to the extent expressly stated otherwise, information on the Company's website or accessible from our website or any other website is not incorporated by reference into and should not be considered part of this press release. Investor inquiries may be directed to info@grantierra.com or (403) 265-3221.

Gran Tierra's Securities and Exchange Commission filings are available on the SEC website at http://www.sec.gov. The Company’s Canadian securities regulatory filings are available on SEDAR at http://www.sedar.com and UK regulatory filings are available on the National Storage Mechanism website at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Contact Information

For investor and media inquiries please contact:

Gary Guidry
President & Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Ellson
Executive Vice President & Chief Financial Officer

Rodger Trimble
Vice President, Investor Relations

+1-403-265-3221

info@grantierra.com

 


All news about GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC.
05:59pGran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Reverse Stock Split
GL
05:26pGran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
05:06pGran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
GL
05:05pGran Tierra Energy Announces Final Voting Results of its Annual Meeting of Stockholders
AQ
12:00pTranscript : Gran Tierra Energy Inc. - Shareholder/Analyst Call
CI
11:00aTranscript : Gran Tierra Energy Inc., Q1 2023 Earnings Call, May 03, 2023
CI
06:02aGRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC. Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition an..
AQ
05/02MT Newswires Overnight Stocks To Watch: National Ba..
MT
05/02Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, ..
CI
05/02Gran Tierra Energy : Q1 Earnings Snapshot
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 751 M - -
Net income 2023 - - -
Net Debt 2023 651 M - -
P/E ratio 2023 2,06x
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 281 M 281 M -
EV / Sales 2023 1,24x
EV / Sales 2024 1,02x
Nbr of Employees 363
Free-Float 91,5%
Chart GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC.
Duration : Period :
Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 0,66 $
Average target price 2,16 $
Spread / Average Target 227%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Gary Stephen Guidry President, CEO & Non-Independent Director
Ryan Ellson Chief Financial Officer & Executive VP-Finance
Robert Bruce Hodgins Non-Executive Chairman
Peter James Dey Independent Director
Ronald William Royal Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAN TIERRA ENERGY INC.-22.93%266
CHEVRON CORPORATION-10.84%316 860
CONOCOPHILLIPS-16.41%124 254
CNOOC LIMITED26.65%76 593
EOG RESOURCES, INC.-13.83%69 734
CANADIAN NATURAL RESOURCES LIMITED3.70%66 191
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer