    LOPE   US38526M1062

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.

(LOPE)
04:00:00 2023-01-10 pm EST
115.52 USD   +1.67%
Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Details

01/10/2023 | 04:16pm EST
PHOENIX, Jan. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOPE) announced today that it will report its 2022 fourth quarter results after market close on Thursday, February 16, 2023. The Company will host a conference call to discuss the results in more detail at 2:30 P.M. (4:30 P.M. ET) the same day.

Live Conference Dial-In:

Those interested in participating in the question-and-answer session should follow the conference dial-in instructions below.

Participants may register for the call here to receive the dial-in numbers and unique PIN to access the call seamlessly.

Please dial in at least ten minutes prior to the start of the call.  Journalists are invited to listen only. 

Webcast and Replay:

Investors, journalists and the general public may access a live webcast of this event at: Q4 2022 Grand Canyon Education Inc. Earnings Conference CallA webcast replay will be available approximately two hours following the conclusion of the call at the same link.

About Grand Canyon Education, Inc.

Grand Canyon Education (GCE), incorporated in 2008, is a publicly traded education services company that currently provides services to 27 university partners. GCE is uniquely positioned in the education services industry in that its leadership has 30 years of proven expertise in providing a full array of support services in the post-secondary education sector and has developed significant technological solutions, infrastructure and operational processes to provide superior service in these areas on a large scale. GCE provides services that support students, faculty and staff of partner institutions such as marketing, strategic enrollment management, counseling services, financial services, technology, technical support, compliance, human resources, classroom operations, curriculum development, faculty recruitment and training, among others. For more information about Grand Canyon Education, Inc. visit the Company's website at www.gce.com.

Contact:

Daniel E. Bachus
Chief Financial Officer
Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
602-639-6648
Dan.bachus@gce.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/grand-canyon-education-inc-announces-fourth-quarter-2022-earnings-release-date-and-conference-call-details-301718275.html

SOURCE Grand Canyon Education


© PRNewswire 2023
