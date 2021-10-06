Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Grand Canyon Education, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    LOPE   US38526M1062

GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.

(LOPE)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News

Grand Canyon Education : U.S. to fine for-profit colleges for false promises about graduates' prospects

10/06/2021 | 05:35pm EDT
WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Some 70 U.S. for-profit colleges, including some of the largest, were sent notices that the Federal Trade Commission could impose "significant financial penalties" if the schools deceive students about how successful their graduates were, the agency said on Wednesday.

The FTC commissioners, who often split along party lines, voted 5-0 to use a dormant penalty authority against any school that, for example, overstated how likely it was that graduates would get jobs and how much they could hope to earn.

The notices were sent to schools https://www.ftc.gov/system/files/attachments/penalty-offenses-concerning-education/higher_ed_notice_recipient_list.pdf that included "the largest for-profit colleges and vocational schools" in the United States, the agency said in a statement, while adding that a school receiving a letter was not an indication of wrongdoing.

Complaints about for-profit schools rose some 70% between 2018 and 2020, the agency said.

The notices echo an effort by the Obama administration to pursue for-profit schools whose former students have high loan default rates. At least one chain of schools, Corinthian Colleges, collapsed when its students were denied access to federal student loans.

"For too long, unscrupulous for-profit schools have preyed on students with impunity, facing no penalties when they defraud their students and drive them into debt," said FTC Chair Lina Khan in a statement. "Working closely with our state and federal partners, we’ll be monitoring this market carefully."

The letters were sent to the University of Phoenix, DeVry University and Grand Canyon University, among others. None of the three immediately responded to a request for comment. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)


© Reuters 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 905 M - -
Net income 2021 261 M - -
Net cash 2021 1 436 M - -
P/E ratio 2021 14,4x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 3 850 M 3 850 M -
EV / Sales 2021 2,67x
EV / Sales 2022 3,70x
Nbr of Employees 4 138
Free-Float 83,4%
Chart GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.
Duration : Period :
Grand Canyon Education, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Last Close Price 86,07 $
Average target price 116,20 $
Spread / Average Target 35,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian E. Mueller Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Daniel E. Bachus Chief Financial Officer
Dilek Marsh Chief Technology Officer
Kathy J. Claypatch Chief Information Officer
William Stan Meyer Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.-6.99%3 850
CHINA EDUCATION GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-15.93%3 907
NEW ORIENTAL EDUCATION & TECHNOLOGY GROUP INC.-88.97%3 479
LAUREATE EDUCATION, INC.24.79%3 422
TAL EDUCATION GROUP-93.76%2 876
BENESSE HOLDINGS, INC.26.18%2 183