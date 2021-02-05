Log in
GRAND CANYON EDUCATION, INC.

LONG TERM SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Grand Canyon Education, Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm

02/05/2021
The Schall Law Firm, a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (“Grand Canyon” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: LOPE) for potential breaches of fiduciary duty on the part of its directors and management.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.


