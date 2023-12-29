NEW YORK, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Grand Canyon Education, Inc. ("GCE" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: LOPE). Such investors are advised to contact Danielle Peyton at newaction@pomlaw.com or 646-581-9980, ext. 7980.

The investigation concerns whether GCE and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

[Click here for information about joining the class action]

On December 27, 2023, multiple news outlets reported that the U.S. Federal Trade Commission ("FTC") had sued GCE's affiliated university partner, Grand Canyon University ("GCU"), as well as GCU's president, for deceptive advertising, violating the FTC's telemarketing sales rule, and for falsely marketing GCU as a nonprofit entity.

On this news, GCE's stock price fell $9.00 per share, or 6.36%, to close at $132.56 per share on December 28, 2023.

Pomerantz LLP, with offices in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, and Tel Aviv, is acknowledged as one of the premier firms in the areas of corporate, securities, and antitrust class litigation. Founded by the late Abraham L. Pomerantz, known as the dean of the class action bar, Pomerantz pioneered the field of securities class actions. Today, more than 85 years later, Pomerantz continues in the tradition he established, fighting for the rights of the victims of securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duty, and corporate misconduct. The Firm has recovered billions of dollars in damages awards on behalf of class members. See www.pomlaw.com.

Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Danielle Peyton

Pomerantz LLP

dpeyton@pomlaw.com

646-581-9980 ext. 7980

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-pomerantz-law-firm-investigates-claims-on-behalf-of-investors-of-grand-canyon-education-inc---lope-302023851.html

SOURCE Pomerantz LLP