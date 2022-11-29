Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grand City Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  03:13 2022-11-29 am EST
10.10 EUR   -0.30%
02:40a​​​​​​​Grand City Properties S.A. decides not to exercise its option to voluntarily call EUR 200 million 2.75% Perpetual Notes with call date in January 2023
EQ
02:39a​​​​​​​Grand City Properties S.A. decides not to exercise its option to voluntarily call EUR 200 million 2.75% Perpetual Notes with call date in January 2023
EQ
11/18GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news
Days
:
Hours
:
Minutes
:
Seconds

​​​​​​​Grand City Properties S.A. decides not to exercise its option to voluntarily call EUR 200 million 2.75% Perpetual Notes with call date in January 2023

11/29/2022 | 02:39am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

EQS-Ad-hoc: Grand City Properties S.A. / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision/Financing
​​​​​​​Grand City Properties S.A. decides not to exercise its option to voluntarily call EUR 200 million 2.75% Perpetual Notes with call date in January 2023

29-Nov-2022 / 08:37 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Public disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 para. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 on market abuse (market abuse regulation – MAR)


Grand City Properties S.A. decides not to exercise its option to voluntarily call EUR 200 million 2.75% Perpetual Notes with call date in January 2023

Luxembourg, 29 November 2022 - The board of directors (the “Board”) of Grand City Properties S.A. (the “Company” or “GCP”) has decided today not to exercise the option to voluntarily redeem the EUR 200 million 2.75% undated subordinated notes subject to interest rate reset with a first call date on 22 January 2023 (ISIN XS1491364953) (“Perpetuals”) on such first call date. As stipulated in the terms and conditions of the Perpetuals, the coupon for the new interest period starting from 22 January 2023 will be the five-year swap rate plus a margin of 3.637% per annum. A potential option to defer the coupon payments will be considered closer to the respective interest payment date. Going forward, the Company will have the option to voluntarily redeem the Perpetuals at every future interest payment date.

The decision is based on economic considerations and reflects the current market conditions. Because financing rates currently available for issues of new perpetual notes are significantly less favorable than the step-up rate provided for in the terms and conditions of the Perpetuals, a potential replacement of the Perpetuals with new perpetual notes is economically not feasible. The decision is in line with GCP’s strategy to preserve cash, maintain low LTV-ratio and high headroom to its debt covenants in the current volatile market environment. The Perpetuals will continue to be accounted as equity under IFRS accounting and for the calculation of financial covenants of GCP’s senior bonds. The Company does not expect its credit rating of BBB+ from S&P to be negatively impacted due to this decision and remains committed to retain perpetual notes as part of its long-term financial structure. The Company will evaluate potential call options under its other perpetual notes closer to their respective optional call dates considering then prevailing market conditions.

Contact

Michael Bar-Yosef
T: +352 28 77 87 86
E: info@grandcity.lu
www.grandcityproperties.com

Important information:

This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities. The securities mentioned in this announcement have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”) and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an exemption from registration under the Securities Act.

If any announcements in this document contain forward-looking statements, such statements do not represent facts and are characterized by the words 'will', 'expect', 'believe', 'estimate', 'intend', 'contemplate', 'aim', 'assume' or similar expressions. Such statements express the intentions, opinions or current expectations and assumptions of Grand City Properties S.A. and the persons acting together with Grand City Properties S.A.. Such forward-looking statements are based on current plans, estimates and forecasts which Grand City Properties S.A. and the persons acting together with Grand City Properties S.A. have made to the best of their knowledge, but which do not claim to be correct in the future. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and usually cannot be influenced by Grand City Properties S.A. or the persons acting together with Grand City Properties S.A.. It should be kept in mind that the actual events or consequences may differ materially from those contained in or expressed by such forward-looking statements.

29-Nov-2022 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 28 77 87 86
Fax: +352 28 77 87 84
E-mail: info@grandcity.lu
Internet: grandcityproperties.com
ISIN: LU0775917882, LU0775917882 , XS1491364953, XS1811181566, XS2271225281, XS1220083551, XS1654229373, XS1706939904, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872, XS1827041564, XS1851265527, XS1953786222, XS1964638446, CH0482172415, XS2016885159, XS2033380820, XS2035328223, XS2154325562, XS2282101539,
WKN: A1JXCV , A1ZRRK, A1ZW4K, A1ZZ49, A186BF, A18YJ1, A19ZQE, A19MBW, A1V4P0, A19WVU, A19WU2
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1499821

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

1499821  29-Nov-2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1499821&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
All news about GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
02:40a​​​​​​​Grand City Properties S.A. decides not..
EQ
02:39a​​​​​​​Grand City Properties S.A. decides not..
EQ
11/18GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/17GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Deutsche Bank remains Neutral
MD
11/16GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Gets a Sell rating from Barclays
MD
11/16GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Receives a Buy rating from UBS
MD
11/16GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Goldman Sachs reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/16Grand City Properties S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Nine Months Ended September..
CI
11/16Grand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2022 results
EQ
11/16Grand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2022 results
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 552 M 573 M 573 M
Net income 2022 218 M 227 M 227 M
Net Debt 2022 3 734 M 3 878 M 3 878 M
P/E ratio 2022 5,92x
Yield 2022 8,43%
Capitalization 1 671 M 1 735 M 1 735 M
EV / Sales 2022 9,80x
EV / Sales 2023 9,60x
Nbr of Employees 809
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grand City Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 10,13 €
Average target price 16,34 €
Spread / Average Target 61,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Refael Zamir Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christian Windfuhr Chairman
Simone Runge-Brandner Independent Director
Daniel Malkin Director & Member-Management Board
Katrin Petersen Head-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.-51.48%1 735
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-13.36%26 479
VONOVIA SE-50.58%19 809
VINGROUP-31.65%9 734
VINHOMES-38.78%8 823
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-42.29%8 796