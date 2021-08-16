Log in
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
DGAP-CMS : Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

08/16/2021 | 06:38am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Grand City Properties S.A. / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 22 Interim Announcement Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information 2021-08-16 / 12:37 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 22 Interim Announcement In the period from 9 August 2021 up to and including 13 August 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 0 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows: 

Date          Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 
09.08.2021                   0            0.00000 
10.08.2021                   0            0.00000 
11.08.2021                   0            0.00000 
12.08.2021                   0            0.00000 
13.08.2021                   0            0.00000 
In total                     0            0.00000

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 16 August 2021

Grand City Properties S.A. Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-08-16 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Grand City Properties S.A. 
              1, Avenue du Bois 
              1251 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     grandcityproperties.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1226727 2021-08-16

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1226727&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

August 16, 2021 06:37 ET (10:37 GMT)

