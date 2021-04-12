DGAP-DD : Grand City Properties S.A. english

Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12.04.2021 / 11:25
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS
CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name^1 Christian Windfuhr
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status^2 Chairman (formerly CEO until 30. September 2020)
b) Initial notification / amendment^3 Initial Notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or
auction monitor
a) Name^4 Grand City Properties SA
b) LEI^5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date;
and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares
instrument ^6
Identification code7 LU0775917882
b) Nature of the transaction^8 Allocation of 10.164 shares after exercise of
vested rights under the company's management
incentive programme.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)^9 Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 EUR 10164
d) Aggregated information
Aggregated volume^10
Price^11
e) Date of the transaction^12 2021/04/12 10:00 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction^13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: grandcityproperties.com
65360 12.04.2021
