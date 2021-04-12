DGAP-DD : Grand City Properties S.A. english

Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 12.04.2021 / 11:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name^1 Christian Windfuhr 2. Reason for the notification a) Position / status^2 Chairman (formerly CEO until 30. September 2020) b) Initial notification / amendment^3 Initial Notification 3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name^4 Grand City Properties SA b) LEI^5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 4. Details of the transaction(s) section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of Shares instrument ^6 Identification code7 LU0775917882 b) Nature of the transaction^8 Allocation of 10.164 shares after exercise of vested rights under the company's management incentive programme. c) Price(s) and volume(s)^9 Price(s) Volume(s) 1.00 EUR 10164 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume^10 Price^11 e) Date of the transaction^12 2021/04/12 10:00 am UTC f) Place of the transaction^13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange

