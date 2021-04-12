Log in
DGAP-DD : Grand City Properties S.A. english

04/12/2021 | 05:26am EDT
Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial 
responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 
12.04.2021 / 11:25 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
   NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS 
                                             CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM 
1.            Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated 
a)            Name^1                Christian Windfuhr 
2.            Reason for the notification 
a)            Position / status^2                Chairman (formerly CEO until 30. September 2020) 
b)            Initial notification / amendment^3 Initial Notification 
3.                    Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or 
                      auction monitor 
a)                    Name^4                     Grand City Properties SA 
b)                    LEI^5                      5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18 
4.            Details of the transaction(s) 
              section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; 
              and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)            Description of the financial instrument, type of       Shares 
              instrument ^6 
              Identification code7                                   LU0775917882 
b)            Nature of the transaction^8                            Allocation of 10.164 shares after exercise of 
                                                                     vested rights under the company's management 
                                                                     incentive programme. 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)^9                                      Price(s)                 Volume(s) 
                                                                     1.00 EUR                            10164 
d)            Aggregated information 
              Aggregated volume^10 
              Price^11 
e)            Date of the transaction^12                             2021/04/12 10:00 am UTC 
f)            Place of the transaction^13                            Frankfurt Stock Exchange

Date and signature -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

12.04.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Grand City Properties S.A. 
              1, Avenue du Bois 
              1251 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     grandcityproperties.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

65360 12.04.2021

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 12, 2021 05:25 ET (09:25 GMT)

