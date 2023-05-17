Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grand City Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:00:02 2023-05-17 am EDT
7.390 EUR   -0.07%
01:20aFinancing costs burden Grand City Properties
DP
12:54aGrand City Properties S.a. : Gcp s.a. announces q1 2023 results
EQ
12:53aGrand City Properties S.a. : Gcp s.a. announces q1 2023 results
EQ
Financing costs burden Grand City Properties

05/17/2023 | 01:20am EDT
LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Aroundtown subsidiary Grand City Properties felt the impact of higher financing costs in the first quarter. Operating profit (FFO 1) fell by three percent year-on-year to 46.96 million euros, the SDax group announced in Luxembourg on Wednesday. Below the line, the real estate group made a loss of just under 12 million euros due to a lower valuation of its properties. In the same period last year, Grand City Properties had still reported a profit of 46.5 million euros. In contrast, the tenant lots increased by four percent to just under 101.4 million euros in the first three months. The management team headed by Refael Zamir confirmed its targets for the current year./mne/tih


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AROUNDTOWN SA -1.48% 1.0315 Delayed Quote.-52.75%
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. -0.87% 7.395 Delayed Quote.-19.53%
SDAX -0.66% 13514.09 Delayed Quote.13.32%
Financials
Sales 2023 577 M 627 M 627 M
Net income 2023 -236 M -256 M -256 M
Net Debt 2023 3 605 M 3 916 M 3 916 M
P/E ratio 2023 -5,29x
Yield 2023 11,1%
Capitalization 1 274 M 1 384 M 1 384 M
EV / Sales 2023 8,45x
EV / Sales 2024 8,32x
Nbr of Employees 810
Free-Float 43,6%
Chart GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grand City Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 12
Last Close Price 7,40 €
Average target price 11,50 €
Spread / Average Target 55,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Refael Zamir Chief Executive Officer
Idan Hadad Chief Financial Officer
Christian Windfuhr Chairman
Simone Runge-Brandner Independent Director
Daniel Malkin Director & Member-Management Board
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.-19.53%1 384
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-18.08%23 834
VONOVIA SE-16.73%15 849
VINHOMES8.75%9 691
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE-1.53%8 441
VINGROUP-1.67%8 368
