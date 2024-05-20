Grand City Properties S.A.
Equities
GYC
LU0775917882
Real Estate Development & Operations
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|11.59 EUR
|-0.69%
|+6.82%
|+13.85%
|07:37pm
|GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating
|ZD
|May. 17
|Grand City Properties S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2024
|CI
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+13.85%
|2.19B
|+3.29%
|26.33B
|-12.24%
|13.96B
|+12.55%
|10.98B
|-24.06%
|7.97B
|+8.07%
|7.03B
|-6.37%
|6.99B
|+4.71%
|6.85B
|-1.21%
|3.69B
|+10.47%
|3.52B
- Stock Market
- Equities
- GYC Stock
- News Grand City Properties S.A.
- GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Goldman Sachs gives a Neutral rating