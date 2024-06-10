Grand City Properties S.A.
Société Anonyme
37, Boulevard Joseph II
L-1840 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B165560
Director Nominee Biographies
Scot Wardlaw
Mr. Scot Wardlaw was born in Alexandria, VA, USA in 1967. He currently serves as owner and managing director of a consulting company. Mr Wardlaw has close to 20 years of experience working in various capacities in the real estate industry, including real estate finance, business development and strategy and real estate asset management.
He received a B.F.A. from the Savannah College of Art & Design. He is also a qualified real estate broker (Geprüfter Immobilienmakler EIA) and a qualified real estate asset manager (Diplom Immobilienverwalter EIA).
Mr Wardlaw currently holds a number of directorships in Luxembourg companies.
Monica Porfilio
Mrs Monica Porfilio was born in Rome, Italy in 1967 and currently serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and board member at the major shareholder entity of an international pharmaceutical group. Mrs Porfilio has several years of experience as a CFO and COO of financial companies in Luxembourg and has significant experience in management roles focused on strategy, financial and operations areas across a variety of industries.
Mrs Porfilio graduated with honours in Political Science with Economics at "La Sapienza" University of Rome and obtained a post-graduate specialization in international tax law at "La Sapienza" University in Italy. She also obtained a Master in Business Administration from LSB, Luxembourg School of Business. Mrs Porfilio is certified in Corporate Governance, International Directors Program, IDP-C, INSEAD and a certified director of the Institut Luxembourgeois des Administrateurs.
Mrs Porfilio currently holds a number of independent and non-executive directorships in Luxembourg companies.
Simone Runge-Brandner
Mrs Simone Runge-Brandner was born in 1976 in Friedberg, Germany. She is currently an independent director at Aroundtown SA and serves as an independent Director at Grand City Properties S.A. Her Mandate as member of the Board of Directors of Grand City Properties will automatically expire on the date of the Annual General Meeting 2024 of the Company. She was also appointed advisor in real estate private equity for investors and project developers in European property markets. Her previous positions include deal manager (Director) at UBS Deutschland AG, relationship manager Europe (Vice President) and general manager (Prokurist) at DekaBank. Mrs Runge-Brandner obtained a certified degree in banking issues by the Chamber of Commerce Studies in Frankfurt/Main, Germany and a diploma in international business administration from the University of Applied Sciences (Fachhochschule) in Darmstadt, Germany. Mrs Runge-Brandner is a qualified real estate manager (Geprüfter Immobilienverwalter EIA) and a certified license holder for real estate developments and property management under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
