Grand City Properties S.A.

Société Anonyme

37, Boulevard Joseph II

L-1840 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B165560

Director Nominee Biographies

Scot Wardlaw

Mr. Scot Wardlaw was born in Alexandria, VA, USA in 1967. He currently serves as owner and managing director of a consulting company. Mr Wardlaw has close to 20 years of experience working in various capacities in the real estate industry, including real estate finance, business development and strategy and real estate asset management.

He received a B.F.A. from the Savannah College of Art & Design. He is also a qualified real estate broker (Geprüfter Immobilienmakler EIA) and a qualified real estate asset manager (Diplom Immobilienverwalter EIA).

Mr Wardlaw currently holds a number of directorships in Luxembourg companies.

Monica Porfilio

Mrs Monica Porfilio was born in Rome, Italy in 1967 and currently serves as Chief Financial and Administrative Officer and board member at the major shareholder entity of an international pharmaceutical group. Mrs Porfilio has several years of experience as a CFO and COO of financial companies in Luxembourg and has significant experience in management roles focused on strategy, financial and operations areas across a variety of industries.

Mrs Porfilio graduated with honours in Political Science with Economics at "La Sapienza" University of Rome and obtained a post-graduate specialization in international tax law at "La Sapienza" University in Italy. She also obtained a Master in Business Administration from LSB, Luxembourg School of Business. Mrs Porfilio is certified in Corporate Governance, International Directors Program, IDP-C, INSEAD and a certified director of the Institut Luxembourgeois des Administrateurs.

Mrs Porfilio currently holds a number of independent and non-executive directorships in Luxembourg companies.