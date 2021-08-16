Grand City Properties S A : H1 2021 Financial Results Presentation

Acquisitions located mainly London, Berlin and Dresden and other German cities executed at an average multiple of 18x

Disposals completed at an average multiple of 17x generating a total profit over cost of 29%. These assets are mostly located in eastern German cities in states such as Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg and in secondary cities in NRW

Share Buyback executed at a discount to NAV, while disposals carried at a premium to book values  capitalizing on the disconnect between capital markets and the underlying business realities.

