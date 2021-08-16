Log in
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/16 01:32:01 am
23.64 EUR   0.00%
Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 -2-
DJ
12:54aGrand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
DJ
12:53aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : announces H1 2021 results
EQ
Grand City Properties S A : H1 2021 Financial Results Presentation

08/16/2021 | 12:52am EDT
BERLIN

FINANCIAL RESULTS

PRESENTATION

H1 2021

AUGUST 2021

STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE

Total Assets €10.9 billion

0%

Adjusted EBITDA

147 million

0%

Revenue

259 million

-3%

+1%

+2%

EPRA NRV

ps

EPRA NTA

ps

growth

growth

4.7 billion,

4.5 billion,

per share €28.0

per share €27.0

+4%

+5%

ps growth

ps growth

incl div

Incl. div

FFO I 1

FFO I per share 1

94 million

0.56

(FFO I yield: 4.7%2)

+3%

+2%

Net rental income

2.0%

LIKE-FOR-LIKE

183 million

Rental growth

-2%

BERLIN

HALLE

Unencumbered

Investment

Lowest record of

Average Debt

properties

Cost of Debt

Maturity

7.8 billion

1%

6.7 years

(92%)

1 previously defined as FFO I / FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution

2 2 based on FFO I per share annualised and a share price of €23.6

LTV

Equity Ratio

34%

49%

ENHANCED ASSET QUALITY

ACCRETIVE CAPITAL RECYCLING

STRONG LETTING PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION

Acquisitions located mainly London, Berlin and Dresden and other German cities executed at an average multiple of 18x

Disposals completed at an average multiple of 17x generating a total profit over cost of 29%. These assets are mostly located in eastern German cities in states such as Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg and in secondary cities in NRW

Share Buyback executed at a discount to NAV, while disposals carried at a premium to book values capitalizing on the disconnect between capital markets and the underlying business realities.

The steady and gradual decline in vacancy coupled with the increase in in-place rent further illustrates the enhanced asset quality of the investment property portfolio.

This is also evident in the increasing trend in value per sqm - reflecting GCP's ability to deliver value creation.

OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY

Selected consolidated statement of profit or loss

H1 2021

H1 2020

in € '000 unless otherwise indicated

Revenue

259,448

267,723

Net rental income

183,131

186,364

Property revaluations and capital gains

179,662

220,621

Share of profit from investments in equity-accounted investees

3,060

1,956

Property operating expenses

(108,358)

(115,556)

Administrative and other expenses

(5,408)

(5,862)

EBITDA

328,404

368,882

Depreciation and amortization

(2,606)

(2,280)

Adjusted EBITDA

147,410

147,106

Finance expenses

(22,702)

(24,297)

Other financial results

(89,265)

(37,127)

Current tax expenses

(17,629)

(14,519)

Deferred tax expenses

(39,118)

(37,929)

Profit for the period

157,084

252,730

Earnings per share (basic) in €

0.72

1.23

Earnings per share (diluted) in €

0.68

1.16

NET RENTAL INCOME

ADJUSTED EBITDA

(in € millions)

(in € millions)

186.4

183.1

147.1

147.4

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

H1 2021

ROBUST ORGANIC

RENTAL GROWTH

SUPPORTING

OPERATIONAL

PROFITABILITY

DYNAMIC AND

EFFICIENT COST

STRUCTURE

EFFICIENT

FURTHER BOOSTED

OPERATING

BY DISPOSALS OF

PLATFORM

NON-CORE ASSETS

DELIVERING SOLID

COMBINED WITH

BUSINESS

HIGH QUALITY

EFFICIENCIES

ACQUISITIONS

FFO I + II

in € '000 unless otherwise indicated

H1 2021

H1 2020

Adjusted EBITDA

147,410

147,106

Finance expenses

(22,702)

(24,297)

Current tax expenses

(17,629)

(14,519)

Contribution from / (to) joint ventures and minorities, Net

(282)

(300)

Adjustment for perpetual notes attribution

(12,565)

(16,455)

FFO I 1

94,232

91,535

FFO I per share 1 (in €)

0.56

0.55

FFO I yield3

4.7%

FFO I 1

94,232

91,535

Result from disposal of properties

71,434

108,021

FFO II 2

165,666

199,5562

1 previously defined as FFO I / FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution

2 Reclassified to be based on FFO I after perpetual notes attribution

3 Based on FFO I per share annualised and a share price of €23.6

FFO II2 (in € millions)

Disposals during the first half of

200

2021 amounted to over €300

166

million, 13% above book value.

These comprise primarily of non-

core assets in secondary cities,

generating a profit margin over

costs (incl capex) of 29%

H1 2020

H1 2021

FFO I1 (in € millions)

FFO I per share1 (in €)

92

94

0.56

0.55

H1 2020

H1 2021

H1 2020

H1 2021

FFO I

Dividend

yield3

yield3

4.7%

3.6%

Optimized capital structure delivering enhanced

profitability

Strong profitability further augmented by

contribution from joint ventures

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grand City Properties SA published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 04:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
