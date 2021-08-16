Grand City Properties S A : H1 2021 Financial Results Presentation
BERLIN
FINANCIAL RESULTS
PRESENTATION
H1 2021
AUGUST 2021
STRONG OPERATIONAL PERFORMANCE
Total Assets €10.9 billion
0%
Adjusted EBITDA
€147 million
0%
Revenue
€259 million
-3%
+1%
+2%
EPRA NRV
ps
EPRA NTA
ps
growth
growth
€4.7 billion,
€4.5 billion,
per share €28.0
per share €27.0
+4%
+5%
ps growth
ps growth
incl div
Incl. div
FFO I 1
FFO I per share 1
€94 million
€0.56
(FFO I yield: 4.7%2)
+3%
+2%
Net rental income
2.0%
LIKE-FOR-LIKE
€183 million
Rental growth
-2%
BERLIN
HALLE
Unencumbered
Investment
Lowest record of
Average Debt
properties
Cost of Debt
Maturity
€7.8 billion
1%
6.7 years
(92%)
1 previously defined as FFO I / FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution
2 2 based on FFO I per share annualised and a share price of €23.6
LTV
Equity Ratio
34%
49%
ENHANCED ASSET QUALITY
ACCRETIVE CAPITAL RECYCLING
STRONG LETTING PERFORMANCE AND VALUE CREATION
Acquisitions located mainly London, Berlin and Dresden and other German cities executed at an average multiple of 18x
Disposals completed at an average multiple of 17x generating a total profit over cost of 29%. These assets are mostly located in eastern German cities in states such as Saxony-Anhalt, Thuringia, Saxony and Brandenburg and in secondary cities in NRW
Share Buyback executed at a discount to NAV, while disposals carried at a premium to book values capitalizing on the disconnect between capital markets and the underlying business realities.
3
The steady and gradual decline in vacancy coupled with the increase in in-place rent further illustrates the enhanced asset quality of the investment property portfolio.
This is also evident in the increasing trend in value per sqm - reflecting GCP's ability to deliver value creation.
OPERATIONAL PROFITABILITY
Selected consolidated statement of profit or loss
H1 2021
H1 2020
in € '000 unless otherwise indicated
Revenue
259,448
267,723
Net rental income
183,131
186,364
Property revaluations and capital gains
179,662
220,621
Share of profit from investments in equity-accounted investees
3,060
1,956
Property operating expenses
(108,358)
(115,556)
Administrative and other expenses
(5,408)
(5,862)
EBITDA
328,404
368,882
Depreciation and amortization
(2,606)
(2,280)
Adjusted EBITDA
147,410
147,106
Finance expenses
(22,702)
(24,297)
Other financial results
(89,265)
(37,127)
Current tax expenses
(17,629)
(14,519)
Deferred tax expenses
(39,118)
(37,929)
Profit for the period
157,084
252,730
Earnings per share (basic) in €
0.72
1.23
Earnings per share (diluted) in €
0.68
1.16
4
NET RENTAL INCOME
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in € millions)
(in € millions)
186.4
183.1
147.1
147.4
H1 2020
H1 2021
H1 2020
H1 2021
ROBUST ORGANIC
RENTAL GROWTH
SUPPORTING
OPERATIONAL
PROFITABILITY
DYNAMIC AND
EFFICIENT COST
STRUCTURE
EFFICIENT
FURTHER BOOSTED
OPERATING
BY DISPOSALS OF
PLATFORM
NON-CORE ASSETS
DELIVERING SOLID
COMBINED WITH
BUSINESS
HIGH QUALITY
EFFICIENCIES
ACQUISITIONS
FFO I + II
in € '000 unless otherwise indicated
H1 2021
H1 2020
Adjusted EBITDA
147,410
147,106
Finance expenses
(22,702)
(24,297)
Current tax expenses
(17,629)
(14,519)
Contribution from / (to) joint ventures and minorities, Net
(282)
(300)
Adjustment for perpetual notes attribution
(12,565)
(16,455)
FFO I 1
94,232
91,535
FFO I per share 1 (in €)
0.56
0.55
FFO I yield3
4.7%
FFO I 1
94,232
91,535
Result from disposal of properties
71,434
108,021
FFO II 2
165,666
199,5562
1 previously defined as FFO I / FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution
2 Reclassified to be based on FFO I after perpetual notes attribution
3 Based on FFO I per share annualised and a share price of €23.6
FFO II2 (in € millions)
Disposals during the first half of
200
2021 amounted to over €300
166
million, 13% above book value.
These comprise primarily of non-
core assets in secondary cities,
generating a profit margin over
costs (incl capex) of 29%
5
H1 2020
H1 2021
FFO I1 (in € millions)
FFO I per share1(in €)
92
94
0.56
0.55
H1 2020
H1 2021
H1 2020
H1 2021
FFO I
Dividend
yield3
yield3
4.7%
3.6%
Optimized capital structure delivering enhanced
profitability
Strong profitability further augmented by
contribution from joint ventures
