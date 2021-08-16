Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grand City Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 08/16 01:32:01 am
23.64 EUR   0.00%
12:54aGrand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 -2-
DJ
12:54aGrand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
DJ
12:53aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : announces H1 2021 results
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand City Properties S A : H1 2021 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements

08/16/2021 | 12:52am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

BERLIN

CONDENSED INTERIM

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

For the six month period ended 30 June

2021

DORTMUND

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. + Board of Directors' Report

1

CONTENTS

Board of Directors' report

2

Condensed interim consolidated financial statements

Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss

32

Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income

33

Condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position

34

Condensed interim consolidated statement of changes in equity

36

Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows

38

Condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements

40

IMPRINT

Publisher: Grand City Properties S.A. | 1, Avenue du Bois | L-1251 Luxembourg

Phone: +352 28 77 87 86 | e-mail: info@grandcity.lu | www.grandcityproperties.com

2GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. + Board of Directors' Report

KEY FINANCIALS

BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS

in €'000 unless otherwise indicated

Jun 2021

Dec 2020

Dec 2019

Total Assets

10,915,928

10,865,780

9,851,428

8,386,984

Investment Property1

8,022,351

7,971,744

1,355,261

Cash and liquid assets2

1,692,331

1,063,320

Total Equity

5,397,940

5,554,928

4,966,599

Loan-to-Value

34%

31%

33%

Equity Ratio

49%

51%

50%

  1. including inventories - trading properties
  2. including cash and cash equivalents held-for-sale

P&L HIGHLIGHTS

in €'000 unless otherwise indicated

H1 2021

Change

H1 2020

Revenue 1

259,448

-3%

267,723

183,131

Net Rental Income 1

-2%

186,364

Adjusted EBITDA

147,410

0%

147,106

94,232

FFO I 2

3%

91,535

0.56

FFO I per share (in €) 2

2%

0.55

165,666

FFO II 3

-17%

199,556

EBITDA

328,404

-11%

368,882

Profit for the period

157,084

-38%

252,730

EPS (basic) (in €)

0.72

-41%

1.23

EPS (diluted) (in €)

0.68

-41%

1.16

  1. Revenue and net rental income decreased due to disposals during the past twelve months. On a like-for-like basis, net rental income increased by 2% as compared to June 2020
  2. Previously defined as FFO I/FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution
  3. Reclassified to be based on FFO I after perpetual notes attribution

NAV HIGHLIGHTS

in €'000 unless otherwise indicated

EPRA NRV

EPRA NTA

EPRA NDV

June 2021

4,724,943

4,544,855

3,437,296

June 2021 per share (in €)

28.0

27.0

20.4

Per share growth (Dividend adjusted)

4%

5%

6%

Per share growth

1%

2%

1%

Dec 2020

4,775,679

4,566,426

3,451,717

Dec 2020 per share (in €)

27.8

26.5

20.1

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. + Board of Directors' Report

3

DÜSSELDORF

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Grand City Properties SA published this content on 16 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 16 August 2021 04:51:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
12:54aGrand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 -2-
DJ
12:54aGrand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
DJ
12:53aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : announces H1 2021 results
EQ
12:52aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : H1 2021 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
12:52aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : H1 2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
12:52aPRESS RELEASE : Grand City Properties S.A. -2-
DJ
12:52aPRESS RELEASE : Grand City Properties S.A. announces H1 2021 results
DJ
08/09GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
DJ
08/09GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
08/09DGAP-CMS : Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 539 M 636 M 636 M
Net income 2021 359 M 423 M 423 M
Net Debt 2021 3 239 M 3 819 M 3 819 M
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
Yield 2021 3,56%
Capitalization 3 994 M 4 713 M 4 709 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,4x
EV / Sales 2022 13,4x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 58,6%
Chart GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grand City Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 23,64 €
Average target price 25,57 €
Spread / Average Target 8,15%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Refael Zamir Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christian Windfuhr Chairman
Simone Runge-Brandner Independent Director
Daniel Malkin Independent Director
Katrin Petersen Head-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.12.79%4 713
VONOVIA SE-1.14%40 106
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-20.59%39 907
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE21.13%21 469
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY34.08%17 573
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY2.50%15 669