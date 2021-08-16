Grand City Properties S A : H1 2021 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
BERLIN
CONDENSED INTERIM
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
For the six month period ended 30 June
2021
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
+ Board of Directors' Report
1
CONTENTS
Board of Directors' report
2
Condensed interim consolidated financial statements
Condensed interim consolidated statement of profit or loss
32
Condensed interim consolidated statement of comprehensive income
33
Condensed interim consolidated statement of financial position
34
Condensed interim consolidated statement of changes in equity
36
Condensed interim consolidated statement of cash flows
38
Condensed notes to the interim consolidated financial statements
40
2 GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A . + Board of Directors' Report
KEY FINANCIALS
BALANCE SHEET HIGHLIGHTS
in €'000 unless otherwise indicated
Jun 2021
Dec 2020
Dec 2019
Total Assets
10,915,928
10,865,780
9,851,428
8,386,984
Investment Property
1
8,022,351
7,971,744
1,355,261
Cash and liquid assets
2
1,692,331
1,063,320
Total Equity
5,397,940
5,554,928
4,966,599
Loan-to-Value
34%
31%
33%
Equity Ratio
49%
51%
50%
including inventories - trading properties
including cash and cash equivalents held-for-sale
P&L HIGHLIGHTS
in €'000 unless otherwise indicated
H1 2021
Change
H1 2020
Revenue
1
259,448
-3%
267,723
183,131
Net Rental Income
1
-2%
186,364
Adjusted EBITDA
147,410
0%
147,106
94,232
FFO I
2
3%
91,535
0.56
FFO I per share (in €)
2
2%
0.55
165,666
FFO II
3
-17%
199,556
EBITDA
328,404
-11%
368,882
Profit for the period
157,084
-38%
252,730
EPS (basic) (in €)
0.72
-41%
1.23
EPS (diluted) (in €)
0.68
-41%
1.16
Revenue and net rental income decreased due to disposals during the past twelve months. On a like-for-like basis, net rental income increased by 2% as compared to June 2020
Previously defined as FFO I/FFO I per share after perpetual notes attribution
Reclassified to be based on FFO I after perpetual notes attribution
NAV HIGHLIGHTS
in €'000 unless otherwise indicated
EPRA NRV
EPRA NTA
EPRA NDV
June 2021
4,724,943
4,544,855
3,437,296
June 2021 per share (in €)
28.0
27.0
20.4
Per share growth (Dividend adjusted)
4%
5%
6%
Per share growth
1%
2%
1%
Dec 2020
4,775,679
4,566,426
3,451,717
Dec 2020 per share (in €)
27.8
26.5
20.1
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
+ Board of Directors' Report
3
Sales 2021
539 M
636 M
636 M
Net income 2021
359 M
423 M
423 M
Net Debt 2021
3 239 M
3 819 M
3 819 M
P/E ratio 2021
11,2x
Yield 2021
3,56%
Capitalization
3 994 M
4 713 M
4 709 M
EV / Sales 2021
13,4x
EV / Sales 2022
13,4x
Nbr of Employees
882
Free-Float
58,6%
Technical analysis trends GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Bullish Bullish Bullish
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
15
Last Close Price
23,64 €
Average target price
25,57 €
Spread / Average Target
8,15%
