Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
04/12/2021 | 05:27am EDT
Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
12-Apr-2021 / 11:26 CET/CEST
NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)
Name1
Christian Windfuhr
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position / status2
Chairman (formerly CEO until 30. September 2020)
b)
Initial notification / amendment3
Initial Notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name4
Grand City Properties SA
b)
LEI5
5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
4.
Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6
Shares
Identification code7
LU0775917882
b)
Nature of the transaction8
Allocation of 10.164 shares after exercise of vested rights under the company's management incentive programme.