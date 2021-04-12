Log in
Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

04/12/2021 | 05:27am EDT
Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
Grand City Properties S.A.: Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

12-Apr-2021 / 11:26 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTIFICATION AND PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF TRANSACTIONS BY PERSONS DISCHARGING MANAGERIAL RESPONSIBILITIES AND PERSONS CLOSELY ASSOCIATED WITH THEM
 
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a) Name1 Christian Windfuhr
 
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status2 Chairman (formerly CEO until 30. September 2020)
b) Initial notification / amendment3 Initial Notification
 
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name4 Grand City Properties SA
b) LEI5 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18  
 
4. Details of the transaction(s)
section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 6 Shares
Identification code7 LU0775917882
b) Nature of the transaction8 Allocation of 10.164 shares after exercise of vested rights under the company's management incentive programme.
c) Price(s) and volume(s)9 Price(s) Volume(s)
1.00 ? 10164
d) Aggregated information

Aggregated volume10

Price11		  
 
 
e) Date of the transaction12 2021/04/12 10:00 am UTC
f) Place of the transaction13 Frankfurt Stock Exchange
 

Date and signature


ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State
Sequence No.: 98475
EQS News ID: 1183533

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1183533&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
