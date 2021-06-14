Log in
Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

06/14/2021 | 04:59am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Grand City Properties S.A. / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 13 Interim Announcement
Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

14.06.2021 / 10:58
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 13 Interim Announcement

In the period from 7 June 2021 up to and including 11 June 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 0 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
07.06.2021 0 0.00000
08.06.2021 0 0.00000
09.06.2021 0 0.00000
10.06.2021 0 0.00000
11.06.2021 0 0.00000
In total 0 0.00000
 

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 14 June 2021

Grand City Properties S.A.
Board of Directors


14.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: grandcityproperties.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1207599  14.06.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1207599&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
