Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grand City Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

07/05/2021 | 05:48am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Grand City Properties S.A. / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 16 Interim Announcement
Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

05.07.2021 / 11:46
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 16 Interim Announcement

In the period from 28 June 2021 up to and including 2 July 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 91,296 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
28.06.2021 0 0.00000
29.06.2021 33,307 22.93795
30.06.2021 55,542 22.85267
01.07.2021 2,447 22.00000
02.07.2021 0 0.00000
In total 91,296 22.86093
 

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 5 July 2021

Grand City Properties S.A.
Board of Directors


05.07.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: grandcityproperties.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1215272  05.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215272&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
05:48aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/01GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A  : Informative Memorandum Regarding Potential Withhold..
PU
07/01GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A  : announces dividend of EUR 0.8232 (gross) per share
EQ
07/01PRESS RELEASE  : Grand City Properties S.A. announces dividend of EUR 0.8232 (gr..
DJ
07/01GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A  : announces dividend of EUR 0.8232 (gross) per share
EQ
06/28GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.  : Release of a capital market information
DJ
06/28GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/28GRAND CITY PROPERTIES  : Buy rating from Berenberg
MD
06/24GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A  : Moody's Affirms Grand City Properties on Stable Per..
MT
06/21GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 539 M 640 M 640 M
Net income 2021 359 M 425 M 425 M
Net Debt 2021 3 249 M 3 854 M 3 854 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,78%
Capitalization 3 670 M 4 346 M 4 353 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,8x
EV / Sales 2022 12,8x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 57,6%
Chart GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grand City Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 22,28 €
Average target price 25,57 €
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Refael Zamir Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christian Windfuhr Chairman
Simone Runge-Brandner Independent Director
Daniel Malkin Independent Director
Katrin Petersen Head-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.6.30%4 572
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-16.20%43 042
VONOVIA SE-7.13%37 361
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE18.33%21 136
CHINA EVERGRANDE GROUP-32.48%18 063
VINGROUP8.60%16 463