Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

07/12/2021 | 05:31am EDT
Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

12-Jul-2021 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 17 Interim Announcement

In the period from 5 July 2021 up to and including 9 July 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 0 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
05.07.2021 0 0.00000
06.07.2021 0 0.00000
07.07.2021 0 0.00000
08.07.2021 0 0.00000
09.07.2021 0 0.00000
In total 0 0.00000
 

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 12 July 2021

Grand City Properties S.A.
Board of Directors
ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872
Category Code: POS
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares
Sequence No.: 116800
EQS News ID: 1217776

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1217776&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
