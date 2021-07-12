Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information
07/12/2021 | 05:31am EDT
Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information
12-Jul-2021 / 11:30 CET/CEST
Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 17 Interim Announcement
In the period from 5 July 2021 up to and including 9 July 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 0 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
Date
Aggregate volume
Weighted average price (EUR)
05.07.2021
0
0.00000
06.07.2021
0
0.00000
07.07.2021
0
0.00000
08.07.2021
0
0.00000
09.07.2021
0
0.00000
In total
0
0.00000
The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).