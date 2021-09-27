Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grand City Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

09/27/2021 | 07:02am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Grand City Properties S.A. / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 28 Interim Announcement Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information 2021-09-27 / 13:01 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 28 Interim Announcement In the period from 20 September 2021 up to and including 24 September 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 404,532 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows: 

Date          Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 
20.09.2021             108,852           22.09709 
21.09.2021              84,254           22.38468 
22.09.2021              86,960           22.53995 
23.09.2021              63,990           22.68666 
24.09.2021              60,476           22.43675 
In total               404,532           22.39622

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 27 September 2021

Grand City Properties S.A. Board of Directors

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-09-27 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Grand City Properties S.A. 
              1, Avenue du Bois 
              1251 Luxembourg 
              Luxemburg 
Internet:     grandcityproperties.com 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1236176 2021-09-27

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1236176&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

September 27, 2021 07:01 ET (11:01 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 532 M 623 M 623 M
Net income 2021 339 M 397 M 397 M
Net Debt 2021 3 177 M 3 717 M 3 717 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,4x
Yield 2021 3,76%
Capitalization 3 733 M 4 372 M 4 368 M
EV / Sales 2021 13,0x
EV / Sales 2022 13,1x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 56,9%
