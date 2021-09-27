Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH) Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information 27-Sep-2021 / 13:02 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 28 Interim Announcement In the period from 20 September 2021 up to and including 24 September 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 404,532 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) 20.09.2021 108,852 22.09709 21.09.2021 84,254 22.38468 22.09.2021 86,960 22.53995 23.09.2021 63,990 22.68666 24.09.2021 60,476 22.43675 In total 404,532 22.39622

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 27 September 2021

Grand City Properties S.A. Board of Directors

