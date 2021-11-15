Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Grand City Properties S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 11/15 06:17:09 am
22.47 EUR   +0.13%
06:10aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:08aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:53aTender Offer - Indicative Results Announcement
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

11/15/2021 | 06:08am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Grand City Properties S.A. / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 35 Interim Announcement
Grand City Properties S.A.: Release of a capital market information

15.11.2021 / 12:07
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 35 Interim Announcement

In the period from 8 November 2021 up to and including 12 November 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. bought back a total of 270,767 shares of Grand City Properties S.A. under the Share Buy-Back Programme 2021; on 15 March 2021, Grand City Properties S.A. disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 16 March 2021.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
08.11.2021 51,580 22.35100
09.11.2021 48,291 22.29924
10.11.2021 35,012 22.28396
11.11.2021 67,286 22.24532
12.11.2021 68,598 22.38905
In total 270,767 22.31648
 

The purchase of the Grand City Properties S.A. shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Grand City Properties S.A. and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/equity/share-buy-back/

Berlin, 15 November 2021

Grand City Properties S.A.
Board of Directors


15.11.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Grand City Properties S.A.
1, Avenue du Bois
1251 Luxembourg
Luxemburg
Internet: grandcityproperties.com

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1249058  15.11.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1249058&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
All news about GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
06:10aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06:08aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
02:53aTender Offer - Indicative Results Announcement
AQ
12:51aGrand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2021 results
EQ
12:50aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : Q3 2021 Interim Consolidated Financial Statements
PU
12:50aGRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : Q3 2021 Financial Results Presentation
PU
12:50aGrand City Properties S.A. announces 9M 2021 results
EQ
11/08Tender Offer - Launch Press Release
AQ
11/01GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
11/01GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. : Release of a capital market information
EQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2021 539 M 618 M 618 M
Net income 2021 352 M 403 M 403 M
Net Debt 2021 3 184 M 3 646 M 3 646 M
P/E ratio 2021 10,5x
Yield 2021 3,73%
Capitalization 3 687 M 4 221 M 4 223 M
EV / Sales 2021 12,7x
EV / Sales 2022 12,9x
Nbr of Employees 882
Free-Float 56,9%
Chart GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Duration : Period :
Grand City Properties S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 22,44 €
Average target price 25,59 €
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Refael Zamir Chief Executive & Financial Officer
Christian Windfuhr Chairman
Simone Runge-Brandner Independent Director
Daniel Malkin Independent Director
Katrin Petersen Head-Communications
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.7.06%4 221
VONOVIA SE-10.01%35 418
CHINA VANKE CO., LTD.-31.15%30 121
DEUTSCHE WOHNEN SE3.20%20 490
VINHOMES JOINT STOCK COMPANY19.11%15 740
VINGROUP JOINT STOCK COMPANY-1.74%15 420