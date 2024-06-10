Registration instructions for Lumi Connect

Lumi Connect is a platform for Shareholder Meeting registration and voting.

By clicking on this link, www.lumiconnect.com,you can now register for the AGM of Grand City Properties S.A. to be held on 26 June 2024 and select whether to attend in person or nominate a

Proxy. There are no costs associated for you as a shareholder to register and vote via the Lumi Connect platform.

Institutional investors shall register outside the Lumi Connect platform via their relevant intermediary, similar to previous general meetings of the company, and, in accordance with the registration procedures described in the convening notice, which is available on the company's website at:

https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-2024

The deadline for registration on the Lumi Connect platform is 19 June 2024 at midnight (24:00) (CEST).

Please read the following information carefully before proceeding: