Registration instructions for Lumi Connect
Lumi Connect is a platform for Shareholder Meeting registration and voting.
By clicking on this link, www.lumiconnect.com,you can now register for the AGM of Grand City Properties S.A. to be held on 26 June 2024 and select whether to attend in person or nominate a
Proxy. There are no costs associated for you as a shareholder to register and vote via the Lumi Connect platform.
Institutional investors shall register outside the Lumi Connect platform via their relevant intermediary, similar to previous general meetings of the company, and, in accordance with the registration procedures described in the convening notice, which is available on the company's website at:
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-2024
The deadline for registration on the Lumi Connect platform is 19 June 2024 at midnight (24:00) (CEST).
Please read the following information carefully before proceeding:
Step 1
If you do not have a Lumi Connect account, please sign up first (go to www.lumiconnect.com). You will receive an email to activate your account. After confirmation, please login with your email address and password.
Step 2
You can now start with the registration, as follows:
- Please enter your full name. In case you are representing a company, please type in
"Authorised Signatory" in the "Title" field.
- After filling in your phone number and National ID number, you will need to select the intermediary through whom you hold the Grand City Properties S.A. shares. A dropdown menu automatically fills in the BIC/LEI number. If your intermediary is not on the list, choose OTHER and fill in the data manually.
- Now fill in your share dealing account number (enter only numbers).
- Indicate the total number of Grand City Properties S.A. shares that you own in your previously indicated share dealing account number.
- In case you are representing a company, please fill in the company name if necessary where requested.
- Please tick the box to confirm that you have read and acknowledged the convening notice.
All fields must be correctly filled in.
You will see a confirmation page that you need to check before pressing CONTINUE at the bottom.
Step 3
You are now requested to indicate how you would like to participate:
- Request to attend (in person voting during the AGM); or
- Appoint the Secretary General* as proxyholder (you give proxy to the Secretary General with voting instructions by clicking "Instructions" or without voting instructions by clicking immediately on "Finish"); or
- Nominate a third party as proxyholder (you give proxy to a third party with voting instructions by clicking "Instructions" or without voting instructions by clicking immediately on "Finish").
IMPORTANT
You must press SUBMIT at the bottom of the page to submit your votes.
Then click on FINISH to finalize your registration.
The voting process is now completed. You can now close your browser.
Until 19 June 2024 at midnight (24:00) (CEST), you can log in again and change your status by pressing cancel and reselect your preferred meeting participation option.
- The term "Secretary General" shall mean the secretary of the AGM.
What will happen next?
Timeline of meeting:
12 June
Record date
2024
In order to vote you must own the shares as of 12 June 2024 at midnight (24:00) (CEST) (the "Record Date") and obtain a confirmation letter (the "Record Date Confirmation") issued by the depository bank that is safe-keeping your shares in Grand City Properties S.A. stating the number of shares held by you on the Record Date. The Record Date Confirmation must be made in writing and you shall either upload it to the Lumi Connect platform or send it by e-mail to generalmeeting@grandcity.luor by postal services to Grand City Properties S.A., Attn. AGM 2024/Kathrin Lampen, 37, Boulevard Joseph II, L-1840 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg.
Closing date
19 June
2024
As a shareholder you must have registered on Lumi Connect and either uploaded to the Lumi Connect platform or provided Grand City Properties S.A. with the Record Date Confirmation, in either case between 13 June 2024 and 19 June 2024 at midnight (24:00) (CEST) in order to participate in the meeting.
Lumi starts verification
20 June
2024
Starting on 20 June 2024, Lumi will check with your intermediary if you are the beneficiary of your indicated shares, based on the registration data you have provided.
Upon approval, you will be notified by email that your registration and your votes have been approved.
Date of the meeting
26 June
2024
Please refer to the convening notice, which is available on the company's website at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-2024for further details about the meeting.
Where can I find more information on the Grand City Properties S.A. Annual General Meeting?
You will find all information about the Grand City Properties S.A. Annual General Meeting to be held on
26 June 2024 here:
https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-2024
Help functions:
- You will find an explanation of how to create an account, fill in the shareholder information and expressing how you would like to attend the meeting accessible atwww.lumiconnect.comby clicking on the Grand City Properties icon, and clicking on the support button on top of the field.
- You can reach Lumi regarding the registration and use of this platform via email atsupport- be@lumiglobal.com.
