Grand City Properties S A : Voting Results Annual General Meeting 2022
07/04/2022 | 03:53am EDT
Grand City Properties S.A.
société anonyme
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 165560
(the"Company")
VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON
29 JUNE 2022
Number of shares represented at the Annual General Meeting: 132,990,695 shares, reflecting 75.48% of the total issued capital as of the relevant record date on 15 June 2022 at midnight (24:00) (CEST) (the "Record Date").
Number of shares at the Record Date not represented at the Annual General Meeting as a result of attached voting rights suspended by Luxembourg law: 11,225,841 shares, reflecting 6.37% of the total issued capital.
Agenda
Total number of votes
Vote
Vote
Abstentions:
in favor:
item No
validly cast:
against:
Presentation of the management report of the
Board of Directors in respect of the statutory
NO VOTE REQUIRED
1
financial statements of the Company and
the
consolidated financial statements of the Company
and its group for the financial year ended on 31
December 2021.
Presentation of the reports of the independent
auditor of the Company in respect of the statutory
NO VOTE REQUIRED
2
financial statements of the Company and
the
consolidated financial statements of the Company
and its group for the financial year ended on 31
December 2021.
The General Meeting, after having reviewed the
management report of the Board of Directors and
3
the report of the independent auditor of
the
132,990,695
132,857,520
74,109
59,066
Company, approves the statutory financial
statements of the Company for the financial year
ended on 31 December 2021 in their entirety.
The General Meeting, after having reviewed the
management report of the Board of Directors and
4
the report of the independent auditor of
the
132,990,695
132,857,520
74,109
59,066
Company, approves the consolidated financial
statements of the Company and its group for the
financial year ended on 31 December 2021 in their
entirety.
The General Meeting notes and acknowledges
5
the statutory net profit of the Company in
the
132,990,695
132,990,695
0
0
amount of EUR 9,126,907 for the financial year
ended on 31 December 2021 and resolves to
carry it forward to the next financial year.
Agenda
Total number of votes
Vote
Vote
Abstentions:
in favor:
item No
validly cast:
against:
The General Meeting resolves to grant discharge
6
to each of the members of the Board of Directors
132,990,695
122,701,700
10,219,169
69,826
in respect of the performance of their duties during
the financial year ended on 31 December 2021.
The General Meeting resolves to renew the
mandate of KPMG Luxembourg SA, société
anonyme, having its registered office at 39,
avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg,
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the
RCSL under number B149133, as independent
auditor of the Company in relation to the statutory
7
financial statements of the Company and the
132,990,695
132,827,512
163,183
0
consolidated financial statements of the Company
and its group for a term which will expire at the
end of the annual general meeting of the
shareholders of the Company called to approve
the statutory financial statements of the Company
and the consolidated financial statements of the
Company and its group for the financial year
ending on 31 December 2022.
The General Meeting, upon the proposal of the
Board of Directors, resolves to approve the
distribution of a dividend from the share premium
8
account of the Company relating to the financial
132,990,695
132,842,521
148,174
0
year ended on 31 December 2021 in the amount
of EUR 0.8340 (gross) per share for the holders of
record in the security settlement systems on 1 July
