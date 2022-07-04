Grand City Properties S A : Voting Results Annual General Meeting 2022

Grand City Properties S.A.

société anonyme

40, Rue du Curé

L-1368 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 165560

(the "Company")

VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON

29 JUNE 2022

Number of shares represented at the Annual General Meeting: 132,990,695 shares, reflecting 75.48% of the total issued capital as of the relevant record date on 15 June 2022 at midnight (24:00) (CEST) (the "Record Date").

Number of shares at the Record Date not represented at the Annual General Meeting as a result of attached voting rights suspended by Luxembourg law: 11,225,841 shares, reflecting 6.37% of the total issued capital.