    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  04:03 2022-07-04 am EDT
12.85 EUR   -1.23%
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : Voting Results Annual General Meeting 2022
PU
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S A : Voting Results Extraordinary General Meeting 2022
PU
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Barclays reiterates its Sell rating
MD
Grand City Properties S A : Voting Results Annual General Meeting 2022

07/04/2022 | 03:53am EDT
Grand City Properties S.A.

société anonyme

40, Rue du Curé

L-1368 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 165560

(the "Company")

VOTING RESULTS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING HELD ON

29 JUNE 2022

Number of shares represented at the Annual General Meeting: 132,990,695 shares, reflecting 75.48% of the total issued capital as of the relevant record date on 15 June 2022 at midnight (24:00) (CEST) (the "Record Date").

Number of shares at the Record Date not represented at the Annual General Meeting as a result of attached voting rights suspended by Luxembourg law: 11,225,841 shares, reflecting 6.37% of the total issued capital.

Agenda

Total number of votes

Vote

Vote

Abstentions:

in favor:

item No

validly cast:

against:

Presentation of the management report of the

Board of Directors in respect of the statutory

NO VOTE REQUIRED

1

financial statements of the Company and

the

consolidated financial statements of the Company

and its group for the financial year ended on 31

December 2021.

Presentation of the reports of the independent

auditor of the Company in respect of the statutory

NO VOTE REQUIRED

2

financial statements of the Company and

the

consolidated financial statements of the Company

and its group for the financial year ended on 31

December 2021.

The General Meeting, after having reviewed the

management report of the Board of Directors and

3

the report of the independent auditor of

the

132,990,695

132,857,520

74,109

59,066

Company, approves the statutory financial

statements of the Company for the financial year

ended on 31 December 2021 in their entirety.

The General Meeting, after having reviewed the

management report of the Board of Directors and

4

the report of the independent auditor of

the

132,990,695

132,857,520

74,109

59,066

Company, approves the consolidated financial

statements of the Company and its group for the

financial year ended on 31 December 2021 in their

entirety.

The General Meeting notes and acknowledges

5

the statutory net profit of the Company in

the

132,990,695

132,990,695

0

0

amount of EUR 9,126,907 for the financial year

ended on 31 December 2021 and resolves to

carry it forward to the next financial year.

Agenda

Total number of votes

Vote

Vote

Abstentions:

in favor:

item No

validly cast:

against:

The General Meeting resolves to grant discharge

6

to each of the members of the Board of Directors

132,990,695

122,701,700

10,219,169

69,826

in respect of the performance of their duties during

the financial year ended on 31 December 2021.

The General Meeting resolves to renew the

mandate of KPMG Luxembourg SA, société

anonyme, having its registered office at 39,

avenue John F. Kennedy, L-1855 Luxembourg,

Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, registered with the

RCSL under number B149133, as independent

auditor of the Company in relation to the statutory

7

financial statements of the Company and the

132,990,695

132,827,512

163,183

0

consolidated financial statements of the Company

and its group for a term which will expire at the

end of the annual general meeting of the

shareholders of the Company called to approve

the statutory financial statements of the Company

and the consolidated financial statements of the

Company and its group for the financial year

ending on 31 December 2022.

The General Meeting, upon the proposal of the

Board of Directors, resolves to approve the

distribution of a dividend from the share premium

8

account of the Company relating to the financial

132,990,695

132,842,521

148,174

0

year ended on 31 December 2021 in the amount

of EUR 0.8340 (gross) per share for the holders of

record in the security settlement systems on 1 July

2022.

Agenda

Total number of votes

Vote

Vote

Abstentions:

in favor:

item No

validly cast:

against:

The General Meeting approves on an advisory

9

non-binding basis the remuneration report of the

132,990,695

99,221,251

33,352,123

417,321

Company for the financial year ended on 31

December 2021 in its entirety.

Disclaimer

Grand City Properties SA published this content on 04 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 July 2022 07:52:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
