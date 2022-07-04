Grand City Properties S A : Voting Results Extraordinary General Meeting 2022

Grand City Properties S.A. société anonyme 40, Rue du Curé L-1368 Luxembourg R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 165.560 (the "Company") VOTING RESULTS OF THE EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING HELD ON 29 JUNE 2022 Number of shares represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting: 132,990,695 shares, reflecting 75.48% of the total issued capital as of the relevant record date on 15 June 2022 at midnight (24:00) (CEST) the ("Record Date"). Number of shares at the Record Date not represented at the Extraordinary General Meeting as a result of attached voting rights suspended by Luxembourg law: 11,225,841 shares, reflecting 6.37% of the total issued capital.

Agenda Total number of Vote Vote Abstentions: Resolutions votes validly in favor: approved: item No against: cast: Yes/No The Extraordinary General Meeting resolves to: approve the creation of a new authorised share capital of the Company in an amount of EUR 17,381,210.10 (represented by a maximum amount of 173,812,101 shares with a par value of ten cents each) and to approve the authorisation of the Board of Directors to increase the corporate share capital within the limits of the new authorised share capital for a period of five (5) years from 29 June 2022 [or in case of adjournment because no quorum has been reached at the first EGM, of the adjourned EGM that effectively resolved on the creation of the new authorised share capital of the Company]; approve the report of the Board of Directors relating to the 1 possibility of the Board of Directors to cancel or limit any 132,990,695 94,773,123 38,217,572 0 Yes preferential subscription rights of the shareholders in relation to an increase of the share capital made within the new authorised share capital of the Company; grant to the Board of Directors all powers to carry out capital increases within the framework of the new authorised share capital and to cancel or limit any preferential subscription right of the shareholders of the Company on the issue of new shares; and amend article 5.2 of the Articles to read as follows: "Article 5.2. Authorised share capital The authorised share capital of the Company is set at seventeen million three hundred eighty-one thousand two hundred ten euro and ten cents (EUR 17,381,210.10) in addition to the subscribed share capital of the Company, represented by up to one hundred seventy-three million eight hundred twelve thousand one hundred and one (173,812,101) shares with a par value of ten cents (EUR 0.10) each. Any

Agenda Total number of Vote Vote Abstentions: Resolutions votes validly in favor: approved: item No against: cast: Yes/No further (special) authorised share capital(s), if any, shall be regarded as supplemental, but not be considered substitutive of the authorised share capital. The board of directors is fully authorised: to increase the subscribed share capital by an additional amount corresponding to the authorised share capital as a whole at once, by successive portions or by continuous issues of new shares, to be paid up in cash, by contribution in kind, by conversion of shareholders' claims, or following approval of the general meeting of shareholders, by incorporation of profits or reserves into capital;

to issue convertible bonds, notes, warrants and, generally, any financial instruments granting the right to their holders to subscribe for one or more shares of the Company. The board of directors may at its sole discretion determine the conditions under which the convertible bonds, the notes, the warrants or the financial instruments granting the right to their holders to subscribe for one or more shares of the Company shall be issued, including the type, the registered or bearer form, the price, the currency, the interest rate, as well as any condition relating to the issue, exercise, transfer and conversion of such convertible bonds, notes, warrants or financial instruments. Such issue shall comply with the limits of the authorised capital and with the applicable legal provisions and more particularly with article 420-27 of the Law, as applicable;

420-27 of the Law, as applicable; to issue shares, options and any financial instruments granting the right to their holders to subscribe for one or more shares of the Company under any share option programme, management or any other incentive scheme of the Company (each a " Programme ");

"); to determine the place and the date of the issue or of the successive issues, the terms and conditions of subscription and payment of the additional shares; and

Agenda Total number of Vote Vote Abstentions: Resolutions votes validly in favor: approved: item No against: cast: Yes/No to cancel or limit the preferential subscription right of the shareholders with respect to (i) the above issue of additional shares against payment in cash, by contribution in kind, by conversion of shareholders' claims or by incorporation of profits or reserves into capital, (ii) the issue of convertible bonds, notes, warrants and any financial instruments granting the right to their holders to subscribe for one or more shares of the Company and (iii) the issue of shares, options and any financial instruments granting the right to their holders to subscribe for one or more shares of the Company under any Programme. Such authorisation is valid for a period of five years starting from 29 June 2022 [or in case of adjournment because no quorum has been reached at the first EGM, of the adjourned EGM that effectively resolved on the creation of the new authorised share capital of the Company] and may be renewed by resolution of the general meeting of shareholders deliberating in the manner required for the amendment of the Articles. However, if any of the above-mentioned instruments are issued before or during this period the new shares may be issued upon conversion or exercise of said instruments also after the expiry of this period. As a consequence of each increase of capital so rendered effective, the first paragraph of article 5.1. will be amended such as to correspond to the increase so rendered effective; such modification will be documented in notarial form by the board of directors or by any persons appointed for such purposes and published in accordance with the Law. For the avoidance of doubt, the amount of the authorised share capital is adjusted at each capital increase effected within the framework of the authorised share capital."