    GYC   LU0775917882

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A.

(GYC)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/30 04:22:34 am EDT
16.78 EUR   +0.51%
Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting
EQ
GRAND CITY PROPERTIES : Goldman Sachs gives a Buy rating
MD
Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

05/30/2022 | 04:02am EDT
Grand City Properties S.A. (IRSH)
Grand City Properties S.A. announces publication of convening notice for the 2022 Annual General Meeting and Extraordinary General Meeting

30-May-2022 / 10:01 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE TO DO SO WOULD CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF APPLICABLE LAWS OR REGULATIONS

GRAND CITY PROPERTIES S.A. ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF CONVENING NOTICE FOR THE 2022 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING AND EXTRAORDINARY GENERAL MEETING

Luxembourg, May 30, 2022 ? Grand City Properties S.A. ("GCP" or the ?Company?) announces today the publication of the convening notice and related materials for the annual general meeting of shareholders of the Company ("AGM") followed by an extraordinary general meeting (?EGM?) both to be held on 29 June 2022.

In connection with the AGM, the board of directors of the Company has proposed the distribution of a dividend in the amount of EUR 0.8340 (gross) per share, subject to the approval of the dividend by the AGM. The board of directors has also proposed offering a scrip dividend for those shareholders who wish to receive their dividend in the form of GCP shares instead of cash.

Further information regarding the AGM and the EGM, as well as the proposed dividend is available at https://www.grandcityproperties.com/investor-relations/general-meeting/agm-egm-2022/.

About the Company

The Company is a specialist in residential real estate, value-add opportunities in densely populated areas primarily in Germany and London. The Company?s strategy is to improve its properties by repositioning and intensive tenant management, and then create value by subsequently raising occupancy and rental levels. Further information: www.grandcityproperties.com

Grand City Properties S.A. (ISIN: LU0775917882) is a public limited liability company (société anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 40, Rue du Curé, L-1368 Luxembourg, Grand Duchy of Luxembourg and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register (Registre de Commerce et des Sociétés Luxembourg) under number B 165 560. The shares of the Company are listed on the Prime Standard segment of Frankfurt Stock Exchange.

Contact:
Grand City Properties S.A.
40, Rue du Curé,
L-1368 Luxembourg
T: +352 28 77 87 86
E: info@grandcity.lu
www.grandcityproperties.com

Investor Relations Team:
Grand City Properties S.A.
E: gcp-ir@grandcity.lu

DISCLAIMER:

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT DOES NOT CONSTITUTE AN OFFER TO SELL OR THE SOLICITATION OF AN OFFER TO BUY ANY SECURITIES.

THE SECURITIES MENTIONED IN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT HAVE NOT BEEN, AND WILL NOT BE, REGISTERED UNDER THE UNITED STATES SECURITIES ACT OF 1933, AS AMENDED (THE SECURITIES ACT), AND MAY NOT BE OFFERED OR SOLD IN THE UNITED STATES ABSENT REGISTRATION OR AN EXEMPTION FROM REGISTRATION UNDER THE SECURITIES ACT. THERE WILL BE NO PUBLIC OFFERING OF THE SECURITIES IN THE UNITED STATES.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DIRECTED AT AND IS ONLY BEING DISTRIBUTED IN THE UNITED KINGDOM TO (I) PERSONS WHO HAVE PROFESSIONAL EXPERIENCE IN MATTERS RELATING TO INVESTMENTS FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 19(5) OF THE FINANCIAL SERVICES AND MARKETS ACT 2000 (FINANCIAL PROMOTION) ORDER 2005 (THE ORDER), (II) HIGH NET WORTH ENTITIES, AND OTHER PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED FALLING WITHIN ARTICLE 49 OF THE ORDER, AND (III) PERSONS TO WHOM IT MAY OTHERWISE LAWFULLY BE COMMUNICATED (ALL SUCH PERSONS TOGETHER BEING REFERRED TO AS RELEVANT PERSONS). THIS COMMUNICATION MUST NOT BE READ, ACTED ON OR RELIED ON BY PERSONS WHO ARE NOT RELEVANT PERSONS. ANY INVESTMENT OR INVESTMENT ACTIVITY TO WHICH THIS ANNOUNCEMENT RELATES IS AVAILABLE ONLY TO RELEVANT PERSONS AND WILL BE ENGAGED IN ONLY WITH RELEVANT PERSONS.

IN MEMBER STATES OF THE EUROPEAN ECONOMIC AREA (EEA), THIS ANNOUNCEMENT AND ANY OFFER IF MADE SUBSEQUENTLY IS DIRECTED ONLY AT PERSONS WHO ARE ?QUALIFIED INVESTORS? WITHIN THE MEANING OF ARTICLE 2(1)(E) OF DIRECTIVE 2003/71/EC, AS AMENDED (THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE) (QUALIFIED INVESTORS). ANY PERSON IN THE EEA WHO ACQUIRES THE SECURITIES IN ANY OFFER (AN INVESTOR) OR TO WHOM ANY OFFER OF THE SECURITIES IS MADE WILL BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT IT IS A QUALIFIED INVESTOR. ANY INVESTOR WILL ALSO BE DEEMED TO HAVE REPRESENTED AND AGREED THAT ANY SECURITIES ACQUIRED BY IT IN THE OFFER HAVE NOT BEEN ACQUIRED ON BEHALF OF PERSONS IN THE EEA OTHER THAN QUALIFIED INVESTORS, NOR HAVE THE SECURITIES BEEN ACQUIRED WITH A VIEW TO THEIR OFFER OR RESALE IN THE EEA TO PERSONS WHERE THIS WOULD RESULT IN A REQUIREMENT FOR PUBLICATION BY THE COMPANY OR ANY OF THE MANAGERS OF A PROSPECTUS PURSUANT TO ARTICLE 3 OF THE PROSPECTUS DIRECTIVE.

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT MAY CONTAIN PROJECTIONS OR ESTIMATES RELATING TO PLANS AND OBJECTIVES RELATING TO OUR FUTURE OPERATIONS, PRODUCTS, OR SERVICES, FUTURE FINANCIAL RESULTS, OR ASSUMPTIONS UNDERLYING OR RELATING TO ANY SUCH STATEMENTS, EACH OF WHICH CONSTITUTES A FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENT SUBJECT TO RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES, MANY OF WHICH ARE BEYOND THE CONTROL OF THE COMPANY. ACTUAL RESULTS COULD DIFFER MATERIALLY, DEPENDING ON A NUMBER OF FACTORS.
ISIN: LU0775917882, XS1130507053, XS1191320297, XS1220083551, XS1491364953, XS1373990834, XS1654229373, XS1811181566, XS1706939904, XS1763144604, XS1781401085, CH0401956872
Category Code: NOA
TIDM: IRSH
LEI Code: 5299002QLUYKK2WBMB18
Sequence No.: 164908
EQS News ID: 1363887

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1363887&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
